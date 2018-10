Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results On November 7, 2018; American Savings Bank To Announce Third Quarter Financial Results On October 30, 2018

HONOLULU, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) (NYSE: HE) will announce its third quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. In addition, American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (American), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of HEI, will announce its third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

HEI also announced that it will conduct a webcast and teleconference call to discuss third quarter 2018 consolidated earnings, 2018 earnings per share (EPS) guidance, and regulatory and other matters on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Hawaii time (4:00 p.m. Eastern time).

Parties within the United States may listen to the conference by calling (844) 834-0652. International parties may listen to the conference by calling (412) 317-5198. Parties may also listen to the conference by accessing the webcast on HEI's website at www.hei.com under the "Investor Relations" section, sub-heading "News and Events." HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com , as a means of disclosing additional information. Such disclosures will be included on HEI's website in the Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor such portions of HEI's website, in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. Also, at the Investor Relations section of HEI's website, investors may sign up to receive e-mail alerts (based on each investor's selected preferences). The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference. Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms in order to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

An on-line replay of the November 7, 2018 webcast will be available on HEI's website beginning about two hours after the event. Audio replays of the teleconference will also be available approximately two hours after the event through November 21, 2018, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode: 10125059.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utilities, Hawaiian Electric, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.

Contact: Julie R. Smolinski Telephone: (808) 543-7300 Director, Investor Relations E-mail: ir@hei.com

