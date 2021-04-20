Hawaiian Gun Rack Accepts Dogecoin

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Gun Rack is now accepting Dogecoin.

A privately owned California company that handcrafts wooden surfboard and paddle board display wall racks for the home. Hawaiian Gun Rack is an innovative creator of minimalist wall mounts for storage solutions that takes your storage problem and turns it into art.

To the moon

"…in keeping with our history of creating new and innovative designs we wanted to stay on the cutting edge to give people the option to use crypto currencies to purchase our products." …says Hawaiian Gun Rack's president Dennis Kahn.

The latest products can be found at https://www.hawaiiangunrack.com . And for those who don't know - a Hawaiian Gun is a type of surfboard developed in the 60's to surf big waves.

I ka mahina (it means "to the moon" in Hawaiian)

Media Contact:

Dennis Kahn, President

Company Name: Hawaiian Gun Rack

Contact phone number: 310-922-4793

Contact E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Hawaiian Gun Rack

