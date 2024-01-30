Hawaiian Holdings Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

HONOLULU, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (the "Company"), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

"I am grateful to our team who accomplished an extraordinary amount, including realizing foundational investments during a challenging year," said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram. "Demand is solid across our networks, our brand remains strong in Japan as the market recovers, and we have seen steady improvement in travel to Maui. We expect the combination with Alaska will create an even more competitive combined airline, positioning the Hawaiian Airlines brand to flourish in the years ahead."

Fourth Quarter 2023 - Key Financial Metrics and Results



GAAP

YoY Change

Adjusted (a)

YoY Change Net Loss

($101.2M)

($51.0M)

($122.7M)

($98.0M) Diluted EPS

($1.96)

($0.98)

($2.37)

($1.88) Pre-tax Margin

(19.0) %

(10.4) pts.

(22.9) %

(18.6) pts. EBITDA

($71.8M)

($65.7M)

($98.1M)

($123.7M) Operating Cost per ASM

15.30¢

(0.16)¢

11.77¢

0.88¢

Full Year 2023 - Key Financial Metrics and Results



GAAP

YoY Change

Adjusted (a)

YoY Change Net Loss

($260.5M)

($20.4M)

($313.5M)

($103.1M) Diluted EPS

($5.05)

($0.38)

($6.08)

($2.00) Pre-tax Margin

(12.1) %

(1.0) pts.

(14.5) %

(4.5) pts. EBITDA

($103.6M)

($41.8M)

($169.0M)

($138.0M) Operating Cost per ASM

14.90¢

(0.36)¢

11.29¢

0.51¢



(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of adjusted net loss, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted operating cost per ASM (CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items) to each of their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023 the Company had:

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $908.5 million

Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $1.7 billion

Liquidity of $1.1 billion , including an undrawn revolving credit facility of $235 million

Revenue Environment

Following the Maui wildfires, Hawaiian saw a steady recovery of travel from North America to Maui. Non-Maui routes and international markets ex-Japan continued to perform and demand remained solid. In international markets, strong U.S. and other point-of sale demand, coupled with an increase in Japan-originating traffic, contributed to a 20.7% point increase in International passenger load factor year-over-year. Premium products continued to demonstrate strong performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

The Company's overall operating revenue for the fourth quarter 2023 was down 8.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 on 3.3% higher capacity. In addition to the impact from the Maui wildfires, pandemic-related spoilage and revenue from pent-up travel demand in 2022 drove the year-over-year decline. The Company's overall operating revenue for 2023 was up 2.8% from 2022 on 8.1% higher capacity.

Other Revenue for fourth quarter 2023 was down 15.9% compared to the same period in 2022, primarily driven by a decrease in cargo revenue. Cargo activity in 2022 was higher than normal due to lingering pandemic-related effects. Full year 2023 Other Revenue was down 16.2% compared to 2022, driven by decreases in cargo revenue and contract services.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights

Routes and scheduled services

Operated 108% of its 2022 capacity: 96%, 112%, and 172% capacity on its North America , Neighbor Island, and International routes, respectively

, Neighbor Island, and International routes, respectively Launched ticket sales for new daily nonstop service between Salt Lake City and Honolulu , which will commence on May 15, 2024

and , which will commence on Announced expansion of service in Sacramento with four weekly flights to Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi starting May 24, 2024 and three weekly flights to Kona on the Island of Hawaiʻi starting May 25, 2024

Awards and Recognition

Ranked highest for economy travel customer satisfaction in Consumer Reports ' 2023 Airline Travel Buying Guide

' 2023 Airline Travel Buying Guide Named the best domestic airline in Travel + Leisure's 2023 "World's Best Awards" annual reader survey

2023 "World's Best Awards" annual reader survey Rated as one of the top airlines in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler readers for the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

readers for the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards Awarded best new business class in 2023 by TheDesignAir for its new business class product, the Leihōkū Suites

Guest experience

Received FAA approval of the Starlink system on the Airbus A321neo, which is currently being installed on that fleet. Hawaiian will be the first major airline to put this technology on-board, and it is expected to be the fastest, most capable inflight connectivity available worldwide, offered free to every guest

Collaborated with Hawaiʻi lifestyle brand Noho Home to design Hawaiian's new in-flight amenity kits and soft goods with a focus on sustainability and rooted in aloha. Amenities are made with responsibly sourced materials and offered to Business Class guests on long-haul flights a la carte to minimize waste

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance

In May 2023, the Company published its 2023 Corporate Kuleana (Responsibility) Report, providing progress on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities, which included a decarbonization roadmap with interim targets to lower greenhouse gas emissions focused on replacing petroleum jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF); plans to decrease life-cycle jet fuel emissions per revenue ton mile by 45% by 2035; and efforts to replace 10% of conventional jet fuel with SAF by 2030. The report also highlights Hawaiian's employee diversity, including the highest percentage of women pilots of any major U.S. airline.

Other activities in 2023 include the following:

Engaged over 1,500 volunteers who donated over 8,500 hours of community service work for more than 200 organizations throughout Hawaiʻi and other markets we serve

Donated $109,500 through the Hawaiian Airlines Foundation as a grant to Kāko'o 'Ōiwi, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the cultural, spiritual and traditional practices of the Native Hawaiian community. The grant funded the construction of a produce washing and packing facility to serve small, family farms in the area

through the Hawaiian Airlines Foundation as a grant to Kāko'o 'Ōiwi, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the cultural, spiritual and traditional practices of the Native Hawaiian community. The grant funded the construction of a produce washing and packing facility to serve small, family farms in the area Brought the Holoholo Challenge virtual race series to Kauaʻi which raised almost $25,000 in proceeds benefiting the National Tropical Botanical Garden's McBryde Garden , a 259-acre conservation and research area that is home to the world's largest collection of native Hawaiian flora

in proceeds benefiting the National Tropical Botanical Garden's , a 259-acre conservation and research area that is home to the world's largest collection of native Hawaiian flora Provided wide-ranging support for the Maui Community , including direct gifts of $50,000 each to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Maui Food Bank, and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund, and a donor-matching HawaiianMiles campaign for the American Red Cross Hawaiʻi totaling approximately 140 million HawaiianMiles. Additionally, Hawaiian assisted with the evacuation of displaced residents and visitors and the transportation of first responders to Maui , and also supported relief efforts by carrying over 193,000 lbs. of essential cargo

The Company continues to focus on creating long-term value and positively impacting the people, environment and communities it serves. The Company will publish its fifth annual Corporate Kuleana Report in the spring of 2024.

Merger Agreement

On December 3, 2023, Alaska Air Group, Inc. and the Company announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Alaska Airlines will acquire Hawaiian for $18.00 per share in cash, for a transaction value of approximately $1.9 billion, inclusive of $0.9 billion of Hawaiian's net debt. The combined company will unlock more destinations for consumers and expand choice of critical air service options and access throughout the Pacific region, Continental United States and globally. The acquisition is conditioned on required regulatory approvals, approval by the Company's shareholders, and other customary closing conditions. It is expected to close in 12-18 months from the announcement date.

First Quarter 2024 Outlook

The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the quarter ending March 31, 2024 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Figures include the expected impacts of the Company's freighter operation, which are not yet expected to be material.

Item

GAAP First Quarter

2024 Guidance

Non-GAAP Equivalent

Non-GAAP First

Quarter 2024

Guidance Available Seat Miles (ASMs)

Up 2.5% to up 5.5%







Operating Revenue per ASM

(RASM)

Down 1.0% to up 2.0%







Costs per ASM (CASM)

Up 5.0% to up 7.2%

CASM excluding fuel and non-

recurring items (a)

Up 8.0% to up 11.0% Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed (c)

Up 4.0% to up 7.0%







Average fuel price per gallon,

including taxes and delivery (b)

$2.66

Economic Fuel Price per Gallon

(a)(b)(c)

$2.71 Effective Tax Rate

~21%









Full Year 2024 Outlook

The table below summarizes the Company's expectations for the full year ending December 31, 2024 expressed as an expected percentage change compared to the results for the year ended December 31, 2023. Figures include the expected impacts of the Company's freighter operation as the Company establishes its freighter operation.

Item

GAAP Full Year 2024

Guidance

Non-GAAP Equivalent

Non-GAAP Full Year

2024 Guidance ASMs

Up 6.0% to up 9.0%







CASM

Up 0.7% to up 3.0%

CASM excluding fuel and non-

recurring items (a)

Flat to up 3.0% Gallons of Jet Fuel Consumed (c)

Up 4.0% to up 7.0%







Average fuel price per gallon,

including taxes and delivery (b)

$2.55

Economic Fuel Price per Gallon

(a)(b)(c)

$2.59 Capital Expenditures

$500M to $550M











(a) See Table 3 and Table 4 for a reconciliation of CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items and economic fuel price per gallon to each of their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. (b) Average fuel price per gallon and economic fuel price per gallon estimates are based on the January 12, 2024 fuel forward curve. (c) Gallons of jet fuel consumed do not include fuel used in the freighter operation, as those expenses are pass-through expenses not born by the Company.

Statistical information, as well as a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables.

Investor Conference Call

The Company's quarterly and full year earnings conference call is scheduled to begin today (January 30, 2024) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (USA). The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Investors may listen to the live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website at HawaiianAirlines.com. For those who are not available for the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for 90 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Now in its 95th year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's largest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 150 daily flights within the Hawaiian Islands, and nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 15 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Australia, the Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Tahiti.

Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. The carrier was named Hawaiʻi's best employer by Forbes in 2022 and has topped Travel + Leisure's World's Best list as the No. 1 U.S. airline for the past two years. Hawaiian has also led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for 18 consecutive years (2004-2021) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire. As Hawai'i's hometown airline, Hawaiian encourages guests to Travel Pono and experience the islands safely and respectfully.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

Table 1. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change



(in thousands, except per share data) Operating Revenue:























Passenger

$ 601,621

$ 650,841

(7.6) %

$ 2,460,005

$ 2,335,440

5.3 % Other

67,453

80,194

(15.9) %

256,279

305,827

(16.2) % Total

669,074

731,035

(8.5) %

2,716,284

2,641,267

2.8 % Operating Expenses:























Wages and benefits

223,012

218,045

2.3 %

951,524

833,137

14.2 % Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

202,059

213,204

(5.2) %

766,133

817,077

(6.2) % Aircraft rent

28,914

25,859

11.8 %

109,741

103,846

5.7 % Maintenance materials and repairs

75,296

65,219

15.5 %

244,296

236,153

3.4 % Aircraft and passenger servicing

44,815

42,060

6.6 %

176,698

152,550

15.8 % Commissions and other selling

30,808

32,076

(4.0) %

117,132

113,843

2.9 % Depreciation and amortization

32,840

33,735

(2.7) %

133,615

136,169

(1.9) % Other rentals and landing fees

44,797

37,122

20.7 %

171,371

147,143

16.5 % Purchased services

36,001

33,637

7.0 %

144,822

129,350

12.0 % Special items

10,561

12,500

(15.5) %

10,561

18,803

(43.8) % Other

51,721

50,365

2.7 %

184,066

163,250

12.8 % Total

780,824

763,822

2.2 %

3,009,959

2,851,321

5.6 % Operating Loss

(111,750)

(32,787)

240.8 %

(293,675)

(210,054)

39.8 % Nonoperating Income (Expense):























Interest expense and amortization of debt

discounts and issuance costs

(22,358)

(23,054)





(90,540)

(95,815)



Interest income

13,543

11,858





57,231

32,141



Capitalized interest

3,123

1,070





8,833

4,244



Other components of net periodic benefit cost

(1,707)

1,252





(6,614)

5,065



Losses on fuel derivatives

(6,992)

(1,978)





(12,619)

(3,041)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—





—

(8,568)



Gains (losses) on investments, net

6,304

(4,563)





(602)

(43,082)



Gains (losses) on foreign debt

(7,245)

(15,629)





11,500

26,667



Other, net

100

913





(1,308)

(1,406)



Total

(15,232)

(30,131)





(34,119)

(83,795)



Loss Before Income Taxes

(126,982)

(62,918)





(327,794)

(293,849)



Income tax benefit

(25,800)

(12,758)





(67,300)

(53,768)



Net Loss

$ (101,182)

$ (50,160)





$ (260,494)

$ (240,081)



Net Loss Per Common Stock Share:























Basic

$ (1.96)

$ (0.98)





$ (5.05)

$ (4.67)



Diluted

$ (1.96)

$ (0.98)





$ (5.05)

$ (4.67)



Weighted Average Number of Common

Stock Shares Outstanding:























Basic

51,655

51,413





51,596

51,361



Diluted

51,655

51,413





51,596

51,361





Table 2. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Selected Statistical Data (in thousands, except as otherwise indicated) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change



(in thousands, except as otherwise indicated) Scheduled Operations:























Revenue passengers flown

2,655

2,651

0.2 %

10,876

9,995

8.8 % Revenue passenger miles (RPM)

4,219,482

3,982,719

5.9 %

16,860,663

14,932,750

12.9 % Available seat miles (ASM)

5,100,896

4,931,687

3.4 %

20,196,230

18,636,466

8.4 % Passenger revenue per RPM (Yield)

14.26 ¢

16.34 ¢

(12.7) %

14.59 ¢

15.64 ¢

(6.7) % Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)

82.7 %

80.8 %

1.9 pt.

83.5 %

80.1 %

3.4 pt. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)

11.79 ¢

13.20 ¢

(10.7) %

12.18 ¢

12.53 ¢

(2.8) % Total Operations:























Revenue passengers flown

2,656

2,655

— %

10,879

10,015

8.6 % RPM

4,220,584

3,988,798

5.8 %

16,864,998

14,964,500

12.7 % ASM

5,103,666

4,940,514

3.3 %

20,204,497

18,684,642

8.1 % Passenger load factor (RPM/ASM)

82.7 %

80.7 %

2.0 pt.

83.5 %

80.1 %

3.4 pt. Operating revenue per ASM (RASM)

13.11 ¢

14.80 ¢

(11.4) %

13.44 ¢

14.14 ¢

(5.0) % Operating cost per ASM (CASM)

15.30 ¢

15.46 ¢

(1.0) %

14.90 ¢

15.26 ¢

(2.4) % CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items (a)

11.77 ¢

10.89 ¢

8.1 %

11.29 ¢

10.78 ¢

4.7 % Aircraft fuel expense per ASM (b)

3.96 ¢

4.32 ¢

(8.3) %

3.79 ¢

4.37 ¢

(13.3) % Revenue block hours operated

52,961

51,715

2.4 %

211,019

195,361

8.0 % Gallons of jet fuel consumed

68,756

64,485

6.6 %

268,491

239,231

12.2 % Average cost per gallon of jet fuel (actual) (b)

$ 2.94

$ 3.31

(11.2) %

$ 2.85

$ 3.42

(16.7) % Economic fuel cost per gallon (b)(c)

$ 2.98

$ 3.31

(10.0) %

$ 2.89

$ 3.42

(15.5) %





(a) See Table 4 for a reconciliation of CASM excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (b) Includes applicable taxes and fees. (c) See Table 3 for a reconciliation of economic fuel cost per gallon to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Table 3.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Economic Fuel Expense

(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) (unaudited)

The price and availability of aircraft fuel is volatile due to global economic and geopolitical factors that we can neither control nor accurately predict. The increase in aircraft fuel expense is illustrated in the following table:





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change



(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery

$ 202,059

$ 213,204

(5.2) %

$ 766,133

$ 817,077

(6.2) % Fuel gallons consumed

68,756

64,485

6.6 %

268,491

239,231

12.2 % Average fuel price per gallon, including taxes and delivery

$ 2.94

$ 3.31

(11.2) %

$ 2.85

$ 3.42

(16.7) %

The Company believes that economic fuel expense is a good measure of the effect of fuel prices on its business as it most closely approximates the net cash outflow associated with the purchase of fuel for its operations in a period. The Company defines economic fuel expense as GAAP fuel expense plus losses/(gains) realized through actual cash (receipts)/payments received from or paid to hedge counterparties for fuel hedge derivative contracts settled during the period.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change



(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery

$ 202,059

$ 213,204

(5.2) %

$ 766,133

$ 817,077

(6.2) % Realized losses on settlement of fuel derivative instruments

2,749

401

585.5 %

10,923

401

2,623.9 % Economic fuel expense

$ 204,808

$ 213,605

(4.1) %

$ 777,056

$ 817,478

(4.9) % Fuel gallons consumed

68,756

64,485

6.6 %

268,491

239,231

12.2 % Economic fuel costs per gallon

$ 2.98

$ 3.31

(10.0) %

$ 2.89

$ 3.42

(15.5) %





Estimated three months ending

March 31, 2024

Estimated twelve months ending

December 31, 2024



(in thousands, except per-gallon amounts) Aircraft fuel expense, including taxes and delivery

$ 179,716 - $ 184,901

$ 709,756 - $ 730,230 Realized (gains)/losses on settlement of fuel

derivative contracts

2,775 - 2,775

11,100 - 11,100 Economic fuel expense

$ 182,491

$ 187,676

$ 720,856

$ 741,330 Fuel gallons consumed

67,447 - 69,393

278,051 - 286,072 Economic fuel costs per gallon

$ 2.71 - $ 2.71

$ 2.59 - $ 2.59

Table 4.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation (unaudited)

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted operating expenses, adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS), CASM, Passenger Revenue per RPM, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted pre-tax margin. Pursuant to Regulation G, the Company has included the following reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. The adjustments are described below:

CBA related expense . In February 2023 , pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) ratified a new four-year CBA, which included, amongst other things, a signing bonus, pay scale increases across all fleet types, improved health benefits and cost sharing, and enhancements to the Company's postretirement and disability plans. In connection with the ratification, the Company recorded a signing bonus and vacation liability true-up of $17.7 million which were recorded in wages and benefits during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . In February 2022 , employees represented by the IAM-M and IAM-C ratified a new CBA, which included a one-time signing bonus of $2.1 million , which was recorded in wages and benefits during the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company and the IAM completed a separation program under the CBA and recognized a $2.6 million one-time expense, which was recorded in wages and benefits.

. Employee retention credit (ERC) . During the three months ended December 31, 2023 , the Company received a $32.5 million employee retention credit under the CARES Act, which was recorded in Wages and benefits in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. In addition, the Company received $1.8 million in interest income in connection with the ERC, which was recorded in Interest income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

. During the three months ended , the Company received a employee retention credit under the CARES Act, which was recorded in Wages and benefits in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. In addition, the Company received in interest income in connection with the ERC, which was recorded in Interest income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Contract termination amortization. In December 2022 , the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with one of its third-party service providers to early terminate its Amended and Restated Complete Fleet Services Agreement (Amended CFS) covering A330-200 aircraft. The Amended CFS was originally scheduled to run through December 2027 , but terminated in April 2023 . Upon execution of the MOU, the Company recognized in fiscal year 2022 $12.5 million in termination fees. As of December 31, 2022 , the Company had approximately $24.1 million in deferred liabilities to be recognized into earnings over the remaining contract term as contra-maintenance materials and repairs expense. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , the Company recognized approximately $0.0 million and $24.1 million , respectively, in amortization within Maintenance, materials and repairs in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

In , the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with one of its third-party service providers to early terminate its Amended and Restated Complete Fleet Services Agreement (Amended CFS) covering A330-200 aircraft. The Amended CFS was originally scheduled to run through , but terminated in . Upon execution of the MOU, the Company recognized in fiscal year 2022 in termination fees. As of , the Company had approximately in deferred liabilities to be recognized into earnings over the remaining contract term as contra-maintenance materials and repairs expense. During the three and twelve months ended , the Company recognized approximately and , respectively, in amortization within Maintenance, materials and repairs in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Special items . The Company recorded the following as special items: During the third quarter of 2022, the Company estimated the fair value of our remaining ATR-42 and ATR-72 aircraft, which resulted in the recognition of a $6.3 million impairment charge recorded as a Special item in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with its third-party service provider to early terminate its Amended and Restated Complete Fleet Services (CFS) Agreement (Amended CFS). The Amended CFS was originally scheduled to run through December 2027 , but terminated in April 2023 . In connection with the MOU, the Company agreed to pay a total of $12.5 million in termination fees, which was recognized at execution as a Special item in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations. During the year ended December 31, 2023 , the Company recorded $10.6 million in Special items related to expenses related to its merger with Alaska Air Group, primarily consisting of legal, advisory, and other fees.

. The Company recorded the following as special items: Loss (gain) on sale of aircraft . During the second quarter of 2022, the Company sold three ATR-72 aircraft and recognized a $2.6 million gain on the transactions, which was recorded in Other operating expense in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company sold three ATR-72 aircraft and recognized a gain on the transactions, which was recorded in Other operating expense in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations. Gain on sale of commercial real estate . In February 2023 , the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of its commercial real estate and recognized a gain on sale of $10.2 million , which was recorded in Other operating expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

In , the Company entered into an agreement for the sale of its commercial real estate and recognized a gain on sale of , which was recorded in Other operating expense in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Interest income on federal tax refund . In March 2023 , the Company received $4.7 million in interest in connection with a $66.8 million federal tax refund received related to fiscal year 2018. The interest was recorded in Interest income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. In December 2023 , the Company received $1.8 million in interest income in connection with the ERC, which was recorded in Interest income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

In , the Company received in interest in connection with a federal tax refund received related to fiscal year 2018. The interest was recorded in Interest income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. In , the Company received in interest income in connection with the ERC, which was recorded in Interest income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments . Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, and include the unrealized amounts of fuel derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts.

. Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts, net of tax, are based on market prices for open contracts as of the end of the reporting period, and include the unrealized amounts of fuel derivatives (not designated as hedges) that will settle in future periods and the reversal of prior period unrealized amounts. Loss on extinguishment of debt . During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recognized a $8.6 million loss on the extinguishment of its remaining outstanding Series 2020-1A and Series 2020- 1B Equipment Notes. Loss on extinguishment of debt is excluded to allow investors to better analyze our core operational performance and more readily compare our results to other airlines in the periods presented below.

. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recognized a loss on the extinguishment of its remaining outstanding Series 2020-1A and Series 2020- Equipment Notes. Loss on extinguishment of debt is excluded to allow investors to better analyze our core operational performance and more readily compare our results to other airlines in the periods presented below. Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt . Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt is based on fluctuation in exchange rates and the measurement of foreign-denominated debt to our functional currency.

. Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt is based on fluctuation in exchange rates and the measurement of foreign-denominated debt to our functional currency. Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities. Unrealized losses on equity securities and gains on derivative instruments in our investment portfolio are driven by changes in market prices and currency fluctuations, which are recorded in Other nonoperating expense in the consolidated statements of operations.

The Company believes that adjusting for the impact of employee retention credits, changes in fair value of equity securities and fuel derivative contracts, fluctuations in exchange rates on debt instruments denominated in foreign currency, non-recurring expenses and income/gains (including CBA-related, contract termination amortization, special items, interest income on tax refund, gain or loss on sale of aircraft, gain on sale of commercial real estate, and loss on extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of such adjustments helps investors better analyze the Company's operational performance and compare its results to other airlines in the periods presented.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



Total

Diluted

Per Share

Total

Diluted

Per Share

Total

Diluted

Per Share

Total

Diluted

Per Share



(in thousands, except per share data) GAAP net loss, as reported

$ (101,182)

$ (1.96)

$ (50,160)

$ (0.98)

$ (260,494)

$ (5.05)

$ (240,081)

$ (4.67) Adjusted for:































CBA related expense

—

—

—

—

17,727

0.34

4,678

0.09 Employee retention credit

(ERC)

(32,516)

(0.63)

—

—

(32,516)

(0.63)

—

— Contract termination

amortization

—

—

—

—

(24,085)

(0.47)

—

— Special items

10,561

0.21

12,500

0.24

10,561

0.21

18,803

0.37 Loss (gain) on sale of

aircraft

—

—

—

—

392

0.01

(2,578)

(0.05) Gain on sale of

commercial real estate

—

—

—

—

(10,179)

(0.20)

—

— Interest income on federal

tax refund

(1,820)

(0.03)

—

—

(6,492)

(0.13)

—

— Changes in fair value of

fuel derivative instruments

4,243

0.08

1,577

0.03

1,696

0.03

2,640

0.05 Loss on extinguishment of

debt

—

—

—

—

—

—

8,568

0.17 Unrealized loss (gain) on

foreign debt

7,123

0.14

15,501

0.30

(11,668)

(0.22)

(26,196)

(0.51) Unrealized loss (gain) on

equity securities

(13,904)

(0.27)

2,110

0.04

(10,755)

(0.21)

24,949

0.49 Tax effect of adjustments

4,824

0.09

(6,211)

(0.12)

12,269

0.24

(1,242)

(0.02) Adjusted Net Loss

$ (122,671)

$ (2.37)

$ (24,683)

$ (0.49)

$ (313,544)

$ (6.08)

$ (210,459)

$ (4.08)





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(in thousands) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ (126,982)

$ (62,918)

$ (327,794)

$ (293,849) Adjusted for:















CBA related expense

—

—

17,727

4,678 Employee retention credit (ERC)

(32,516)

—

(32,516)

— Contract termination amortization

—

—

(24,085)

— Special items

10,561

12,500

10,561

18,803 Loss (gain) on sale of aircraft

—

—

392

(2,578) Gain on sale of commercial real estate

—

—

(10,179)

— Interest income on federal tax refund

(1,820)

—

(6,492)

— Changes in fair value of fuel derivative instruments

4,243

1,577

1,696

2,640 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

8,568 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt

7,123

15,501

(11,668)

(26,196) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities

(13,904)

2,110

(10,755)

24,949 Adjusted Loss Before Income Taxes

$ (153,295)

$ (31,230)

$ (393,113)

$ (262,985)

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes that adjusting earnings for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-recurring operating expenses (such as changes in unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments) and one-time charges helps investors better analyze the Company's financial performance by allowing for company-to-company and period-over-period comparisons that are unaffected by company-specific or one-time occurrences.





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(in thousands) Net Loss before Taxes

$ (126,982)

$ (62,918)

$ (327,794)

$ (293,849) Depreciation & Amortization

32,840

33,735

133,615

136,169 Interest and amortization of debt

22,358

23,054

90,540

95,815 EBITDA, as reported

(71,784)

(6,129)

(103,639)

(61,865) Adjusted for:















CBA related expense

—

—

17,727

4,678 Employee retention credit (ERC)

(32,516)

—

(32,516)

— Contract termination amortization

—

—

(24,085)

— Special items

10,561

12,500

10,561

18,803 Loss (gain) on sale of aircraft

—

—

392

(2,578) Gain on sale of commercial real estate

—

—

(10,179)

— Interest income on federal tax refund

(1,820)

—

(6,492)

— Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts

4,243

1,577

1,696

2,640 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

8,568 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt

7,123

15,501

(11,668)

(26,196) Unrealized loss (gain) on investment securities

(13,904)

2,110

(10,755)

24,949 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (98,097)

$ 25,559

$ (168,958)

$ (31,001)

Operating Costs per Available Seat Mile (CASM)

The Company has separately listed in the table below its fuel costs per ASM and non-GAAP unit costs, excluding fuel and non-recurring items. These amounts are included in CASM, but for internal purposes the Company consistently uses cost metrics that exclude fuel and non-recurring items (if applicable) to measure and monitor its costs.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP operating expenses

$ 780,824

$ 763,822

$ 3,009,959

$ 2,851,321 Adjusted for:















CBA related expense

—

—

(17,727)

(4,678) Employee retention credit (ERC)

32,516

—

32,516

— Contract termination amortization

—

—

24,085

— Special items

(10,561)

(12,500)

(10,561)

(18,803) Gain (loss) on sale of aircraft

—

—

(392)

2,578 Gain on sale of commercial real estate

—

—

10,179

— Operating Expenses excluding non-recurring items

802,779

751,322

3,048,059

2,830,418 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(202,059)

(213,204)

(766,133)

(817,077) Operating Expenses excluding fuel and non-recurring items

$ 600,720

$ 538,118

$ 2,281,926

$ 2,013,341 Available Seat Miles

5,103,666

4,940,514

20,204,497

18,684,642 CASM—GAAP

15.30 ¢

15.46 ¢

14.90 ¢

15.26 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(3.96)

(4.32)

(3.79)

(4.37) CBA related expense

—

—

(0.09)

(0.02) Employee retention credit (ERC)

0.64

—

0.15

— Contract termination amortization

—

—

0.12

— Special items

(0.21)

(0.25)

(0.05)

(0.10) Gain (loss) on sale of aircraft

—

—

—

0.01 Gain on sale of commercial real estate

—

—

0.05

— CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items

11.77 ¢

10.89 ¢

11.29 ¢

10.78 ¢





Estimated three months ending

March 31, 2024

Estimated twelve months ending

December 31, 2024



(in thousands, except CASM data) GAAP operating expenses

$ 785,786 - $ 825,746

$ 3,214,296 - $ 3,377,846 Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(179,716) - (184,901)

(709,756) - (730,230) Non-recurring items

(4,999)

(4,999)

(85,698)

(85,698) Adjusted operating expenses

$ 601,071 - $ 635,846

$ 2,418,842 - $ 2,561,918 Available seat miles

5,040,454 - 5,187,980

21,416,766 - 22,022,901 CASM - GAAP

15.59 ¢ - 15.92 ¢

15.01 ¢ - 15.34 ¢ Aircraft fuel, including taxes and delivery

(3.57) - (3.56)

(3.32) - (3.32) Non-recurring items

(0.10)

(0.10)

(0.40)

(0.39) CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items

11.92 ¢ - 12.26 ¢

11.29 ¢ - 11.63 ¢

Pre-tax margin

The Company excludes unrealized (gains) losses from fuel derivative instruments, foreign debt, and equity securities, gain on the sale of aircraft, and non-recurring items from pre-tax margin for the same reasons as described above.





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Pre-Tax Margin, as reported

(19.0) %

(8.6) %

(12.1) %

(11.1) % Adjusted for:















CBA related expense

—

—

0.6

0.2 Employee retention credit

(4.9)

—

(1.2)

— Contract termination amortization

—

—

(0.9)

— Special items

1.6

1.7

0.4

0.7 Loss (gain) on sale of aircraft

—

—

—

(0.1) Gain on sale of commercial real estate

—

—

(0.4)

— Interest income on federal tax refund

(0.3)

—

(0.2)

— Changes in fair value of fuel derivative contracts

0.6

0.2

0.1

0.1 Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

0.3 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign debt

1.2

2.1

(0.4)

(1.0) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities

(2.1)

0.3

(0.4)

0.9 Adjusted Pre-Tax Margin

(22.9) %

(4.3) %

(14.5) %

(10.0) %

