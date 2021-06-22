Hawaiian Tropic® Creates a Clever Way to Remind People to Apply Sunscreen Before Walking Their Dog

SHELTON, Conn., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the official start of summer here, Hawaiian Tropic ® is turning to the power of scent to remind the 100 million dog owners in the U.S.1 to pause and put on sunscreen before taking their pup for a walk outdoors. Starting today, you can go to HawaiianTropicPawsForSPF.com to claim your free Hawaiian Tropic dog poop bags2 infused with the brand's iconic tropical scent as well as coupons for a range of Hawaiian Tropic SPF products to keep your skin nourished and protected all year long.

Hawaiian Tropic launches scented dog poop bags

Hawaiian Tropic scented poop bags come at a time when dog adoption rates have significantly spiked as a result of the pandemic. In fact, more than half of Gen Z and Millennials reported having a dog last year, an increase of almost seven million new dog owners from the year prior1. Additionally, dog leash sales were up 13% last summer3, which means more people are going outdoors for walks with their dogs and increasing their chances for sun exposure.

"The fact is, without protection, the sun's UV rays can harm your skin in as little as 15-minutes, which is equivalent to the time it takes for a short walk with your dog," said Anastasia Tobias, Head of Marketing, Sun, Edgewell Personal Care. " Infusing the Hawaiian Tropic® scent - which is synonymous with warm, sunny days - into dog poop bags is a fun and useful way to remind people that sunscreen isn't just for the beach."

With only about 16% of Gen Z and Millennial dog owners saying they wear sunscreen regularly1, Hawaiian Tropic® wants to make sure that when people pause to apply SPF, they have product on hand. In addition to claiming free dog poop bags, discounts will be available for select products, such as the Silk Hydration® SPF Mist , which offers long-lasting, weightless hydration that's dry to the touch, making it easy to apply before walking your dog.

Key features of the Silk Hydration® SPF Mist include:

Made with a blend of Coconut, Argan, Grapeseed, and Olive Oils for 12 hours of moisturization.

Weightless, dry oil formula feels as if it's barely on and offers non-greasy sun protection.

Lightweight sunscreen mist is water resistant for up to 80 minutes and provides broad spectrum UVA & UVB protection.

PETA-certified Cruelty-Free, reef friendly and free from oxybenzone, octinoxate, and added parabens.

Iconic tropical scent celebrates the botanicals from the islands of Hawaii .

Hawaiian Tropic® Silk Hydration® SPF Mist is available at HawaiianTropic.com, mass, drug, and grocery stores nationwide, in-store and online, for $10.99- $15.99.

About Hawaiian Tropic®

Since 1969, Hawaiian Tropic® has created skin-loving suncare and skincare products to help enhance the natural beauty in people and the world around us. Inspired by the islands of Hawaii and its values, Hawaiian Tropic is committed to developing products people can feel good about, inside and out. Hawaiian Tropic has earned the Skin Care Foundation's Seal of Recommendation for the past two decades, is committed to being cruelty-free, never testing on animals, is reef-friendly, and never includes oxybenzone and octinoxate in its products. All Hawaiian Tropic products are formulated to protect against harmful UV rays with lightweight and non-greasy formulas that indulge your senses with the brand's iconic scent, all while protecting your skin.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

1 GlobalWebIndex, 2021

2 Hawaiian Tropic®, 2021 - Limited quantities available only to U.S. residents, while supplies last.

3 Nielsen, 2020

