Hawaiian Tropic® Launches New Sun Care Products Designed To Protect And Nourish Skin During And After Sun Exposure

SHELTON, Conn., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Tropic has been creating sun care products with the most sensuous, high quality ingredients that transport you to the tropics since 1969. This year, the brand has upped the game for total-body sun care by releasing Hawaiian Tropic Antioxidant Plus and new Silk Hydration Weightless After Sun. Together, the products provide benefits for during and after sun exposure, while leaving skin feeling nourished.

Antioxidant Plus gives skin a boost by infusing green tea extract in addition to broad spectrum protection, available in SPF 30 and SPF 50. The sunscreen lotion works to form an antioxidant layer on the skin, protecting against free radicals such as environmental pollutants.

To keep the self-care going after the sun goes down, Silk Hydration Weightless After Sun combines hydrating ribbons infused with aloe to help preserve your tan and provide 24-hours of moisturization.

"At Hawaiian Tropic, we believe sun care is skin care, and with our latest launches we're taking our trusted protection up a notch," said Elizabeth Gioia, Brand Manager, Hawaiian Tropic®, Edgewell Personal Care. "We've created a product that protects from the sun and free radicals, all with the scent you know and love."

NEW Hawaiian Tropic® Antioxidant Plus is formulated with green tea extract to form an antioxidant layer on the skin. The new product, available in SPF 30 and SPF 50, helps prevent long-term skin damage and premature aging from the sun. The lightweight formula leaves skin feeling refreshed and pampered, never greasy. Infused with mango, guava, papaya, and passionfruit – it provides indulgent protection that instantly transports you to the tropics.

Available now in mass, grocery, and drug retailers nationwide and online for a suggested retail price of $7.99 (SPF 30) and $8.99 (SPF 50).

NEW Hawaiian Tropic® Silk Hydration Weightless After Sun features the Silk Hydration Weightless line's signature hydrating ribbons of moisturizing lotion and aloe to nourish your skin and protect your tan. The new products provides24-hour moisturization for skin after a relaxing day in the sun with a coconut papaya scent. The ultra-light texture feels as if its barely on and is non-sticky and non-greasy.

Available now in mass, grocery, and drug retailers nationwide and online for a suggested retail price of $6.99.

About Hawaiian Tropic:

Since 1969, Hawaiian Tropic® has formulated their products using the most sensuous, high quality ingredients available. Hawaiian Tropic sun care products are designed to thrill the senses and transport you to the tropics, resulting in a line of protection consumers love to use. Inspired by the islands themselves, Hawaiian Tropic® contains an amazing fragrance that evokes paradise as no other sunscreen can and its products have carried The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation for nearly two decades.

To learn more about Hawaiian Tropic and the new products, visit HawaiianTropic.com or follow the brand at Facebook.com/HawaiianTropic and Instagram.com/HawaiianTropic.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) manufactures and markets a diverse range of personal care products in the wet shave, skin care, feminine care and infant care categories with well-established brand name products such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Playtex® infant care products and gloves; Diaper Genie® and Litter Genie® disposal systems; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. ©2018 Edgewell. Playtex and all other trademarks are licensed or owned by Edgewell.

