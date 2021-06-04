Hawaii's Inter-County Travel Restrictions to End on June 15

HONOLULU, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige today announced the end of all restrictions for inter-county travel, starting June 15. The decision to terminate testing/quarantine requirements comes as the State of Hawaii approaches the 55% vaccination rate. As of today, 52% of Hawaii's residents have been fully vaccinated.

The governor also announced that beginning June 15, travelers entering the state who have been vaccinated in Hawaii may bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test.

When the state reaches a 60% vaccination rate, individuals vaccinated in the United States who are traveling domestically, will be able to bypass the testing/quarantine requirement with proof of vaccination through the state's Safe Travels program.

When the state achieves a 70% vaccination rate, all restrictions on travel will be lifted and the Safe Travels program will end.

Gov. Ige said the state's fully vaccinated rate will be a major consideration in his policy decisions, along with the latest science and the best judgement of health officials.

"The easing of travel restrictions is a direct result of our robust vaccination rate, and a community that sacrificed and did what it had to do over the past year and a half to stop the spread of COVID-19. We need to push hard now so we can get to the point where Safe Travels is no longer needed to keep the people of Hawaii safe," said Gov. Ige.

Additional announcements are expected next week when the governor issues a 21st emergency proclamation for COVID-19.

