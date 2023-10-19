Hawaii's Largest Indoor Playground for Dogs Announces Grand Opening

Ali'i Unleashed Brings a New Level of Excitement to Hawaii's Canine Community

HONOLULU, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to paw-ty at Ali'i Unleashed, Honolulu's newest dog resort! Ali'i Animal Hospital expands our services to include Hawaii's largest indoor pet playground with overnight stays, grooming, and training in one central location. Conveniently located near Ala Moana with reserved curbside drop-off and pick-up. Ali'i Unleashed can accommodate up to 200 pups per day, boasting over 10,000 square feet with dedicated sections for the various activities. It's the perfect place for dogs to exercise and socialize in a secure and climate-controlled facility, while supervised by Ali'i Animal's skilled staff and veterinarians.

Founders, Matt Malta, Resort Manager (L) & Dr. Joanna Cook, Veterinarian-Owner (R), started Alii Animal Hospital on the value of "Helping Pets Live Their Best Lives." Alii Animal Hospital opened their first facility in Kakaako on Sept. 24, 2019 as both a hospital & resort. Since their inception, Alii Animal Hospital has expanded to clinics in Kailua, Kahala, & now Alii Unleashed pet resort, providing four years of superior veterinarian care, pet boarding, daycare, training, & grooming services.

The public is welcome to visit Ali'i Unleashed for an open house on Saturday, October 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event starts at 2:00 p.m. with a Hawaiian blessing, followed by guided Unleashed Tours until 3:30 p.m.

"We're thrilled to introduce Ali'i Unleashed to Hawaii's dog-loving community," said Matt Malta, Resort Director. "It's more than a playground; it's a secure haven where pet parents can confidently leave their canine companions when heading to work or on a trip. Our team is excited to welcome all dogs while providing peace of mind to their owners."

Ali'i Unleashed is an expansion and fourth location of Ali'i Animal Hospital. Founded by Dr. Joanna Cook, Ali'i Animal Hospital's Veterinarian-Owner and Matt Malta, on the value of "Helping Pets Live Their Best Lives." Ali'i Animal Hospital opened their first state-of-the-art facility in Kakaako on September 24, 2019 as both a hospital and resort. The popularity of their pet resort services in urban-dense Honolulu encouraged the opening of Ali'i Unleashed. Since their inception, Ali'i Animal Hospital has opened clinics in Kailua and Kahala, providing four years of superior veterinarian care, pet boarding, daycare, training, and grooming services.

Ali'i Unleashed is open seven days week from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., located at 1246 Hopaka Street in Honolulu, off Piikoi Street, near Kapiolani Boulevard. The facility's recreational areas provide pet parents access to live cameras for reassurance, dog training programs for all ages, sizes, and temperaments, designed to teach pups the skills needed to thrive in the different stages of their life, and roomy lodging kennels, supervised by fear-free, medically-trained staff who provide each guest with all the attention and love they need while parents are away. For more information about Ali'i Unleashed, visit www.AliiUnleashed.com.

Ali'i Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary hospital providing unparalleled care to animals on Oahu helping them to live their best lives. Ali'i Animal's resort, called Ali'i Unleashed offers dogs superior boarding, daycare, and grooming experiences, all under the watchful eye of veterinarians and medically trained staff. Book your pet's appointment or stay with Ali'i Animal Hospital at Ali'iAnimal.com or by calling (808) 234-3441. Follow Ali'i Animal on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on current promotions and specials.

If you'd like to schedule an interview with Dr. Joanna Cook and Matt Malta, please contact Melissa Pampulov at (808) 792-3077 or [email protected].

