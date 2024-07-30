Hawai'i's Maxim Speed Enters a Top European Soccer League

Maxim's first game is on August 3, 2024 for the German U19 Junior League Bundesliga

HONOLULU, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FC Hawai'i alumni, 18-year-old Maxim Speed of Kailua, Hawaii, who currently plays soccer for U19 SV Elversberg (Germany) continues to shine in the world of soccer. "It's finally happening, Maxim has become the first player from Hawaii to make it to a European top league since Bobby Wood in 2011," shares proud dad Jermaine Speed. Maxim's first game of the German U19 Junior League (Bundesliga) season is on August 3, 2024 against Hoffenheim. "It's exciting to have the opportunity to play against professional academies like Hoffenheim and I'm grateful that I'm able to do that," adds Maxim. "It will be a challenging but fun experience so I can't wait." Maxim attended Le Jardin Academy, Aikahi Elementary and Nimitz Elementary schools, and played for the local soccer club FC Hawaii. He graduated from Ramstein High School in Germany this year. "Max came to FC Hawaii with several other rookie players," recalls FC Hawaii coach Oth Ngonethong. "Max persevered with our team, I witnessed his increased ability to understand, interpret and respond to the game's dynamics." He joins the ranks of other FC Hawaii champions. FC Hawaii's coach's creed is to fuel young student-athletes from Hawaii, preparing them to excel from beginning skills training to the recruitment process from collegiate to professional levels through their competitive programs. "Max developed his skills game through training, improved as a player, and raised his soccer IQ," adds FC Hawaii director Chris Cleveland. "Everyone can be fit, but Max's Soccer IQ made the difference. That's what separated him. So, talent recognizes talent. Aloha Bundesliga. Good luck Max!"

Maxim Speed, a former FC Hawaii alumni, in action as player for U19 SV Elversberg during a Bundesliga League match.

Football Club Hawai'i celebrates its 10th year anniversary with over 300 players, 25 teams, and 24 coaches including the founders Chris Cleveland, Oth Ngonethong, Jose Dydasco, and Dave Trifonovitch. Our internationally acclaimed soccer coaches are director Boris Teoharevic, David Müller, and Vlastimir Davidovic. FC Hawaii celebrated the win of the 14U Girls USYS 2023 National Championship with their coach Jose Dydasco. We have been awarded club champions for three consecutive years. For more information about FC Hawaii, visit the official website at www.FCHawaii.org.

