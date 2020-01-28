Hawk Eyes on Iowa: Facebook Ad Spending Heats Up in the Hawkeye State, Second Only to California in Facebook Ad Spending

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster, a software company that enables political campaigns to crowdfund social media advertising efforts, today announced Q4 2019 democratic candidate social media spending data and insights in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Hawkeyes on Iowa

"We're seeing a digital arms race in Iowa with all the Democratic candidates in play in the state spending aggressively on Facebook ads to see if they can beat expectations in next week's caucus," Aaron Earls, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer.

Democrats are watching Iowa like a hawk as the state was in the top two in Facebook ad spending of most Democratic candidate's spending in the state, except Steyer. Buttigieg was the #1 spender and Steyer was the second highest although he spent more in three other states. Yang spent 56% of his budget in Iowa while three other candidates spent over 10% of in the Hawkeye state (Buttigieg 18%, Biden 16%, and Klobuchar 13%). Bloomberg and Gabbard are skipping Iowa so they didn't spend on FB ads.

Living Free, or Dying, in New Hampshire

In contrast to Iowa, only 3 candidates had NH in their top 3 states in spending (Gabbard, Yang and Buttigieg). And, only two candidates spent over 10% of their budget (Gabbard 24%, Yang 16%) here. NH generated 2.58% of all Q4 FB ad spending compared to Iowa's 7% and SC's 4.75%. Gabbard and Yang's commitment to the state resulted in them being the 4th and 5th highest FB ad spenders in the state respectively. Warren came in 3rd in spending in NH in Q4. Buttigieg only spent 6% of his budget in NH, but he was the second largest spender in the state behind Steyer. Sanders spent more money on FB ads in 17 other states while Biden spent more money in 32 other states. Gabbard spent 24% of her budget in NH and was the 4th largest spender in NH in Q4.

"The battle for winning hearts and minds for 2020's election is happening every day on social media. Trump credits social media for winning in 2016 and his campaign manager's digital background is reflective of the importance he places on social media. We launched Booster to empower activists to amplify their voices and advocate for the candidates and causes that matter most to them. Sharing is caring, but Boosting is better," said Jamie Tedford, Founder and CEO.

Booster puts the power to elevate candidates and causes in the hands of the American people, while increasing small dollar donations. Booster also gives supporters visibility into the real time impact of their donation, representing a sea change in politics and issue advocacy.

Booster also provides data, insight and analysis on campaign spending on social media, and can share graphs, charts and infographics with press covering this topic.

