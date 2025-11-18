Hawk Line Construction, Leading Midwest Electric Utility Infrastructure Services Provider, Announces Growth Investment from Lime Rock New Energy

Investment Supports Growing Demand for Grid Modernization and Reliability Services

NEOSHO, Mo., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawk Line Construction ("Hawk" or the "Company"), a leading regional specialty utility contractor providing grid infrastructure services, has received a growth investment from funds managed by Lime Rock New Energy ("LRNE"). LRNE's investment will support Hawk's continued growth, providing both capital and strategic resources to expand its service capabilities and geographic reach. Co-owners Kayle Scott, President & CEO, and Blake Mertens will retain significant ownership, continuing to pursue their vision of establishing Hawk as the preferred utility construction services partner for its current and future customers. The entire Hawk leadership team will continue to lead the business through its next phase of growth.

Headquartered in Neosho, MO, Hawk Line Construction delivers critical distribution maintenance, repair, upgrade, and new construction services to electric utilities throughout the region, along with emergency storm response services to utilities across the central U.S., Southeast, and Northeast. The Company's services play a vital role in strengthening grid reliability and minimizing service disruptions as utilities increasingly address aging infrastructure and rising electricity demand.

"We are excited to partner with Lime Rock New Energy to support the acceleration of Hawk's growth," said Kayle Scott, President & CEO of Hawk. "The LRNE team understands our business and shares our vision for the future of grid services, making them the ideal partner. Going forward, their investment and strategic support will enable us to expand our service offerings, strengthen our market position, and meet the evolving needs of our utility customers and the communities we serve."

"Hawk Line Construction is well positioned to benefit from the long-term tailwinds driving record levels of investment in electric utility infrastructure," said Blair Barlow, Managing Director at Lime Rock New Energy. "With significant capital expected to be deployed into transmission and distribution systems over the coming decades, Hawk's proven expertise, safety culture, and deep customer relationships provide a strong foundation for sustainable growth."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Hawk Line Construction was advised by Piper Sandler & Co. and Koley Jessen. Lime Rock New Energy was advised by FMI Capital Advisors and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP.

About Hawk Line Construction: Hawk Line Construction is a regional specialty utility contractor providing transmission and distribution maintenance, repair, upgrade, and new construction services to electric utilities throughout the Midwest, along with emergency storm response services nationwide. The Company's experienced team is committed to safety, reliability, and operational excellence in supporting the evolving needs of the electric grid. For more information, please visit www.hawklineconstruction.com.

About Lime Rock New Energy: Lime Rock New Energy is a growth equity investment partner for entrepreneurs building differentiated, innovative, and growing energy transition businesses. It invests in companies across three critical sectors: products and services to drive increasing electrification and grid modernization, energy efficiency for industry and the built environment, and decarbonization of transportation. In partnering with entrepreneurs leading growing businesses tackling challenges like reducing carbon emissions and improving climate resiliency, the Lime Rock New Energy team seeks to accelerate their portfolio companies' growth with capital, strategic and process experience, operations expertise, and the team's deep network of relationships across all facets of the new energy economy. For more information, please visit www.lrnewenergy.com.

SOURCE Hawk Line Construction