Hawk Ridge Systems Expands Additive Manufacturing Offerings with AMT Post Processing Partnership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawk Ridge Systems, a leading global provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, has added AMT post processing technologies to their additive manufacturing portfolio. This expansion will enable manufacturers to produce end-use 3D printed parts with high quality performance properties.

The partnership adds two types of products to the Hawk Ridge Systems additive line: chemical vapor smoothing and depowdering machines. The AMT PostPro chemical vapor smoothing process smooths a variety of thermoplastic polymers and the depowdering technology allows high volume cleaning of 3D printed parts.

The technology solves the laborious and costly manual post-processing aspects that previously caused bottlenecks for the additive manufacturing industry. Not only does PostPro technology provide an improved visual aesthetic and surface finish, but also achieves fatigue resistance and seals the surface of the part.

"Hawk Ridge Systems is excited about our partnership with AMT and the ability to service our customers and future opportunities across the US and Canada," says Paul Rudin, VP of Digital Manufacturing at Hawk Ridge Systems. "This PostPro technology will provide our customers a post processing solution – an extremely important part of the overall 3D printing workflow."

"AMT is honored to work with Hawk Ridge Systems serving their incredible customer base," Luis Folgar, Chief Technology Officer at AMT commented. "Hawk Ridge Systems is complementary to AMT and will accelerate our growth in North America."

By joining the Hawk Ridge Systems portfolio, the additive manufacturing product line offers end-to-end solutions of the top 3D printing technologies, including Markforged and HP 3D printers. Along with these solutions, customers can also leverage the impressive range of resources and technical and engineering expertise that Hawk Ridge Systems is known for.

For more information, Hawk Ridge Systems is hosting a webinar with AMT PostPro on January 21, 2021 at 11AM PT/1PM CT.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions to help customers exceed their business objectives. Solutions include the full portfolio of Dassault Systèmes offerings and they are the largest provider of additive manufacturing solutions including 3D printers from HP and Markforged. Based in Silicon Valley, Hawk Ridge Systems has 22 offices, providing coast-to-coast coverage in North America. Training is available through the Hawk Ridge Systems store.

SOURCE Hawk Ridge Systems