Hawk Ridge Systems Partners with Exxar, Adding Virtual Reality Software to Their 3D Design Portfolio

Hawk Ridge Systems partners with Exxar, providing access to an affordable SAAS platform for conducting 3D meetings.

This technology solves the restrictions brought about by the pandemic, allowing stakeholders in the design and engineering community a cost-effective way to meet for product development and project decision making.

"We're excited to establish a relationship with Exxar," says Glenn Whyte, Director of Product Management at Hawk Ridge Systems. "We've been monitoring the evolution of extended reality solutions for several years and have been impressed with the technology that Exxar has developed for viewing and discussing 3D models in an entirely new way."

"With their reputation, capabilities and scale, Hawk Ridge Systems is a fantastic partner for us in the United States and Canada," says Praveen Bhaniramka, CEO at Exxar. "Their investment in sales, service and support for 3D printing solutions, plus their dedication to their SOLIDWORKS customer base was a key factor in making the partnership decision."

For a more information about Exxar or to request a quote, please contact us at Hawk Ridge Systems.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions to help customers exceed their business objectives. Solutions include the portfolio of Dassault Systèmes offerings, including SOLIDWORKS, SOLIDWORKS CAM, SIMULIA and many others, as well as 3D printers from HP and Markforged. Recognized as a global leader by DS SOLIDWORKS, Hawk Ridge Systems has been awarded the top worldwide SOLIDWORKS reseller title many times since its inception in 1996. Based in Silicon Valley, Hawk Ridge Systems has 22 offices, providing coast-to-coast coverage in North America.

SOURCE Hawk Ridge Systems

