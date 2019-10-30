Hawk Security Partners with Chris Kyle Frog Foundation to Give Back to US Military and First Responders

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawk Security, a division of My Alarm Center, a leading provider of security and smart home automation for residential and small business customers throughout Texas, has teamed up with the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation (CKFF) to expand its Military & First Responder Appreciation Program.

Taya Kyle with Hawk Veterans (Hawk employees that are Veterans) Taya Kyle with James Mercer

Hawk Security's Military & First Responder Appreciation Program is designed to help protect the homes and families of active military, veterans and first responders in gratitude for their service to our country. As James Mercer, Regional Vice President of Hawk Security, puts it, "We are very fortunate to have the military and first responders who make sacrifices to keep us protected at home and abroad. This is our small way of thanking them for that service."

How it works: New Hawk Security customers, who are active duty military, veterans or first responders and are located throughout the service areas of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Plano or Tyler areas, will receive a $150 Military & First Responder Discount following their first month of alarm service.

As a partner of the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, Hawk Security also donates $100 to the organization for every new customer who is referred by CKFF via its website or representatives. CKFF was founded by Taya Kyle to honor the life and legacy of her husband, "American Sniper" Chris Kyle. Prior to his untimely passing in 2013, Kyle was developing his vision for CKFF. Today, Taya and the CKFF team are fulfilling Chris' vision of stronger, more empowered service marriages, families and communities.

Aligned with that same vision, Hawk Security believes in giving military and first responder families the peace of mind they deserve with best-in-class security technology and round-the-clock monitoring. "We have very personal connections to the military and first responder communities here at Hawk, not only because we have many customers who serve or have served, but Hawk employees also have over 158 years of combined military service. In fact, my son is a Staff Sergeant in the US Marine Corp, so this program is very important to me," adds Mercer. Hawk Security is proud to be aligned with an organization that will continue to serve the United States military and first responder communities for years to come.

To receive more information, about the Hawk Security Military & First Responder Program, contact Nicole Jackson, 210-771-8900. For more information about the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, visit www.chriskylefrogfoundation.org

About CKFF - The Chris Kyle Frog Foundation (CKFF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Midlothian, Texas. CKFF is focused on restoring military and first responder communities by keeping families together. For more information, visit www.chriskylefrogfoundation.org or follow CKFF on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chriskylefrogfoundation, Twitter at www.twitter.com/ckffdn, Instagram at www.instagram.com/ckffdn, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/chris-kyle-frog-foundation.



About Hawk Security - Hawk Security is a leading provider of security and smart home automation to residential and commercial customers. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Hawk offers a range of services to help protect customers including burglary/intrusion detection, fire detection, video surveillance, life safety, and alarm monitoring. Hawk also provides smart home integration that goes beyond security services to deliver a total lifestyle solution for home and business owners in the Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Plano and Tyler, Texas areas. Hawk is a proud member My Alarm Center, ranked as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States by SDM Magazine. For more information, visit https://hawksecurity.com.

