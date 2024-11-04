Hawke & Co Relaunch

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke & Co, a leading outerwear brand is proud to announce their highly anticipated re-launch. Known for its classic designs and commitment to quality. Hawke & Co is stepping into a new era with new, innovative designs that emphasize performance, style, and sustainability.

Since its inception in 1958, Hawke & Co has been synonymous with durability, functionality, and timeless design. The re-launch introduces new wave of products that continue to embody those core values while integrating the latest in fabric technology, sustainability practices, and design versatility.

Founder Michael Rosenberg has a unique talent for recognizing and developing major volume products that have strong performances at retail stores. His aggressive quest to offer the best possible products has propelled Hawke & Co to the national forefront of outerwear. He says, "by manufacturing globally, we ensure our customers get the highest quality and most affordable jackets without excessive markups."

Michael Rosenberg who is the third generation and the sole owner of the Hawke & Co brand which was founded by his grandfather has hired menswear veteran, Michael Macko as Fashion Director of the brand. Macko was previously the Mens's Fashion Director at Saks Fifth Avenue and Fashion Director of Conde Nast's Details Magazine, joins Rosenberg and Blair Carp now the President of Sales and Planning in the company's re-launch.

Hawke & Co has also relocated to a new showroom taking over 11th Floor of 142 West 36th Street, in the historic New York Garment District. The versatile space will function as both a design studio and showroom, while hosting art exhibitions, salons, and pop-up shops. Customers will have the opportunity to explore the collection in person, alongside select third party brands and a collection of curated vintage items, all of which will also be available on the brand's newly re-designed website.

Hawke & Co has been a pioneer in outerwear innovation since 1958, delivering premium products designed to protect against the elements. It continues to push the boundaries of outerwear design with its re-launch and remain true to its roots.

For more information on the re-launch of Hawke & Co and shop the new collection please visit: hawkeco.com.

