HAWKE MEDIA ACQUIRES LEVERAGE MARKETING CREATING A PERFORMANCE MARKETING POWERHOUSE

News provided by

Hawke Media

30 May, 2023, 15:23 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hawke Media announced the acquisition of Leverage Marketing, an industry leading digital marketing agency. This acquisition marks a major step forward in the growth journey of both companies.

"We are incredibly excited at the opportunity to team up with Leverage Marketing," said Erik Huberman, CEO and founder of Hawke Media. "Leverage is a serious force in the marketing world and the benefits of combining forces are going to create some serious impact for our mutual clients and the marketing world at large."

Continue Reading
Hawke Media acquires Leverage Marketing.
Hawke Media acquires Leverage Marketing.

"Leverage Marketing and Hawke Media are excited to join forces in a collaboration that promises to unlock unprecedented growth potential for our customers," states Bob Kehoe, CEO of Leverage Marketing. "This alliance will provide our customers with access to pioneering industry tools, empowering them to excel in optimizing customer acquisition and retention strategies across various channels."

Hawke Media has quickly become one of the most respected names in marketing thanks to its innovative approach and commitment to results. The company has worked with some of the world's biggest brands such as K Swiss, Proactiv, Red Bull & Crocs. With this acquisition, Hawke Media adds Leverage Marketing's advanced use of software to streamline performance marketing and services to its repertoire of offerings. This will enable Hawke Media's clients to gain a competitive edge by leveraging cutting edge marketing tactics that are tailored specifically to their business needs.

The combination of these two companies is a perfect match - each brings something unique but complementary to the table that can help their clients succeed on all fronts. With this acquisition, Hawke Media looks forward to bringing its expertise in performance marketing together with Leverage Marketing's e-commerce platform capabilities for unparalleled innovation in digital marketing solutions. While the company has worked with many ecommerce companies, the capabilities of the brand do not stop there. Leverage like Hawke works with any company that is looking to generate leads and launch their business into the next level online.

"We have always been committed to helping our clients achieve success through effective marketing strategies," said Huberman. "With this acquisition, we are taking another big step towards fulfilling that mission."

Leverage Marketing is a full-service digital marketing company. The brand tackles everything from data analytics to strategic planning to the complete execution of the digital marketing strategies it creates. Leverage Marketing also has a long track record of success working with top brands such as Berkshire Hathaway, GORUCK, Belle Medical, and Brett Robinson Vacation Rentals across multiple industries including retail, technology, and finance. Besides earned media, paid media, and consulting, Leverage is also expert-level at integrating CRM systems into a company's marketing platform.

With this partnership, these two industry powerhouses will be able to offer more comprehensive solutions for their clients than ever before - from driving growth through data-backed strategies to managing complex customer journeys across multiple platforms.

"We couldn't be more excited about what this partnership means for our customers," said Kehoe. "It gives them access to an unmatched suite of services from two experienced teams who understand the significance of keeping businesses fresh and forward-thinking in today's world."

This strategic move further solidifies Hawke Media's position as a leader in performance marketing while allowing both companies' customers access to cutting- edge technologies designed specifically for their needs - helping them reach their goals faster than ever before!

Contact:
Alyssa Mosher
Public Relations Manager
[email protected]
1714 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 451-7295

SOURCE Hawke Media

Also from this source

HAWKE VENTURES LEADS $3M SEED ROUND FOR LOS ANGELES-BASED SUPERFILIATE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.