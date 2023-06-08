Hawke Media Acquires Tribute Media to Expand into the Northwest (US) Market

News provided by

Hawke Media

08 Jun, 2023, 16:36 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media, the fastest-growing marketing consultancy agency in the United States, is taking the marketing world by storm with another acquisition. The acquisition of Tribute Media will extend Hawke's marketing empire and mission to Tribute Media and its clients.

Continue Reading
Hawke Media acquires Tribute Media.
Hawke Media acquires Tribute Media.

Tribute Media is a web marketing agency based in Meridian, Idaho that has been providing top-level digital marketing expertise for clients for all things digital marketing since 2007. The company has built more than 700 websites and performed web marketing services and HubSpot Marketing & CRM implementation for companies all over the world. The brand and the experts behind it are highly credentialed and maintain the status of a Gold HubSpot agency.

"Tribute Media is thrilled to experience the extent of the Hawke Nest and continue to bring great performance to our clients." said Corey Smith, Founder of Tribute Media, "When Hawke Media taps you on the shoulder, you answer. We're so glad that we could work out an agreement that worked for both of us."

Hawke Media CEO & Founder Erik Huberman launched Hawke Media in 2014 and it is now valued at over $150 million. This acquisition is not typical of Hawke Media's standard acquisitions in that Tribute Media is an agency on the rise looking to prove itself with high-quality performance and customer care. In proper Hawke Media fashion, the brand likes to be ahead of the curb on trends and predicts a bright future for Tribute Media.

Hawke Media hopes to see the brand's values in the organization after taking on additional celebrity projects and working with top names in the industry like Crocs, Redbull, Heidi Klum Intimates, Proactiv, Casamigos, and more! With this new addition to their team, Hawke looks forward to providing even more exceptional service for their current and future clients.

"We are thrilled about this acquisition," said Erik Huberman, CEO & Founder of Hawke Media. "Tribute's core values align perfectly with ours; we look forward to creating an even better experience for our customers as we continue to grow our reach. I'm mostly excited to bring Tribute's web expertise to our portfolio of Hawke experts. The Tribute team and the Hawke team have a lot of complementary values. We're ready to bring an even better experience to our clientele."

CONTACT: Alyssa Mosher, 3104517295, [email protected]

SOURCE Hawke Media

Also from this source

HAWKE MEDIA ACQUIRES LEVERAGE MARKETING CREATING A PERFORMANCE MARKETING POWERHOUSE

HAWKE VENTURES LEADS $3M SEED ROUND FOR LOS ANGELES-BASED SUPERFILIATE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.