Hawke Media Announces Partnership With Wayflyer, Unveils Hawke Capital

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing consultancies in the nation and recently named one of LinkedIn's Top 50 Startups , announced today that it is partnering with Wayflyer , an eCommerce platform based in New York City that provides both capital and marketing analytics to small businesses, to offer revenue-based financing services as a part of Hawke's expanded marketing solutions. Teaming up Wayflyer allowed Hawke Media to officially launch a new sector of its company, Hawke Capital, which will be the source of funding for many up-and-coming brands that they work with. With this new arm, Hawke Media is excited to help new businesses not only with their marketing but also get their feet off the ground for years to come.

"Wayflyer's performance-driven approach to lending makes it a perfect match for Hawke Media and the brands we work with," said Hawke Media Founder and CEO Erik Huberman. "Hawke was founded with the mission to provide great and affordable marketing to all brands. Wayflyer brings that same spirit to financing. By integrating Wayflyer's funding platform into our menu of services, we are now making capital as accessible as marketing for our customers."

By bridging the working capital gap and solving common marketing problems, Wayflyer helps eCommerce stores worldwide reach their growth potential. It provides eligible eCommerce stores with affordable, non-dilutive, unsecured capital that allows the flexibility to secure advertising space and inventory. Not only does Wayflyer offer capital, but also its analytics platform analyzes marketing performance on a daily basis, providing eCommerce stores with world-class analytics and tangible, granular recommendations designed to improve performance, which equips eCommerce founders with the data-driven knowledge to spend that capital smarter.

"Hawke Media understands what it takes to create a successful eCommerce business," said Wayflyer Founder and CEO Aidan Corbett. "By drawing on our mutual strengths in analytics and marketing strategy, this partnership will bring affordable growth capital to more companies in the U.S. We're thrilled to join Hawke Media in helping the next generation of great brands reach their target customers, maximize the return on their marketing spend and accelerate business growth."

A perfect announcement to share on the first day of Hawke Media's inaugural ECOMMERCE WEEK LA™ , the Hawke x Wayflyer partnership brings together two of the fastest-growing providers of solutions to common challenges facing entrepreneurs and scaling eCommerce brands. Hawke Media will use Wayflyer's revenue-based financing, to offer Hawke Capital, which will enable its customers to invest in data-backed marketing strategies, bridge working capital gaps, and access inventory funding. This move comes as both companies expand their reach and capabilities to meet growing demand in the dynamic eCommerce market.

Hawke Media knows how difficult access to capital can be for DTC brands, and part of its mission to bring great marketing to all types of brands includes giving them the resources they need to get their businesses going. Described as "your rocket fuel for marketing growth," Hawke Capital allows the brands that Hawke Media works with to communicate how much funding they need, and then an analytic engine will generate capital offers for them within 24 hours. With no interest rates, penalties, or personal guarantees, there will be one simple fee, and there will be no equity stakes or warrants, allowing brands to keep ownership while they grow their businesses.

Up until this point, exclusive funding access was available to close friends of Hawke Media, but, as of the official launch of Hawke Capital today, anyone now has access to a funding decision. Hawke is calling all brands to participate as it helps companies blast off their growth. Businesses can learn more and apply at hawke.capital .

About Hawke Media

Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman, Hawke Media is the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancy and is headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.

For more information, please visit www.hawkemedia.com .

About Wayflyer

Wayflyer helps eCommerce stores worldwide reach their growth potential by bridging the working capital gap and solving common marketing problems. It provides eligible eCommerce stores with affordable, non-dilutive, unsecured capital that allows the flexibility to secure advertising space and inventory. Its analytics platform analyzes marketing performance on a daily basis, providing eCommerce stores with world-class analytics and tangible, granular recommendations designed to improve performance. Not only are eCommerce founders provided with the working capital needed to stay in business, they are then equipped with the data-driven knowledge to spend that capital smarter.

For more information, please visit www.wayflyer.com .

