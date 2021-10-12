Hawke Media Appoints Dan Bedell as its New Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media, one of the fastest-growing marketing consultancies in the United States, announced today that Dan Bedell will be joining the executive team as the new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Tony Delmercado, the Co-Founder and former COO at Hawke Media, will now be President, focusing on the company's budget and resource allocation strategy.

Erik Huberman, Hawke Media's Founder and CEO, shares, "Tony and I have known Dan for years, and we are thrilled that the timing and relationship came together the way it did. We are confident that with Dan joining Hawke Media, it will set the stage for the next phase of our businesses growth, expansion, and how we serve our clients around the world."

Bedell will leverage his extensive knowledge as the founder of three businesses, former COO of Scorpion, and former President of its operating division. While continuing to improve and refine Hawke Media's operations, Bedell will also drive the mission of making top-tier marketing accessible to a wider audience of businesses. Having closely followed the consultancy's exponential growth over the past few years, he has learned which strategies work well for Hawke Media and which next steps are key for continued success.

During his six-and-a-half year tenure at Scorpion, he helped scale the business resulting in a ten-fold revenue increase "A truly great business is defined by creating outstanding results delivered by passionate, committed people who care about what they're doing. Growth is simply the outcome of that formula. We're at our best when our clients do what they do best and we get to help them tell their story," states Dan Bedell, COO at Hawke Media.

In his new position, Bedell hopes to contribute to the vision, execution, and culture of Hawke Media. He has developed a strong understanding of the marketing industry and Hawke Media itself, which makes him the ideal candidate for the COO position.

