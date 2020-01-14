Hawke Media Lands in Boston, Acquires Trident Growth Partners

LOS ANGELES, Jan.14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting off the new year right, Hawke Media has landed in Boston and added Trident Growth Partners to the Nest. The new Boston branch marks the second East Coast location for Hawke in the last year, as they opened a New York City office in 2019. A digital growth agency based on a performance partnership model that fits the needs of clients, Trident Growth Partners brings another group of outsourced marketing veterans to Hawke's a la carte marketing experts.

Growing the Nest in the metropolis with the second largest number of millennials made sense. The city with rich American history, great sports teams, and a multitude of Dunkin' Donuts also has incredible access to top-tier marketing talent, with 35 colleges and universities in a 25-mile radius. In addition, with the new Boston office, Hawke Media will join the ranks of tech companies like Klaviyo, Hubspot, Drift, Tripadvisor, and Wayfair.

Just like Hawke acts as your Outsourced CMO , Trident acts as both your "Virtual VP of Digital" and Execution Team, helping brands grow their digital revenue in a profitable way. Founded in 2018 by e-commerce veterans Dan Marques, Nick Lamothe, and Tommy Kowalski, Trident brings to the table over 30 combined years of digital marketing and e-commerce expertise. They offer services including but not limited to: SEM (Paid Search & Search Engine Optimization), Paid Social, Display & Remarketing, Feed & Affiliate Marketing, Amazon & Marketplaces, and Conversion Rate Optimization & Growth Marketing.

"I couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Nick and the Trident team to build out our East Coast footprint and finding a home for Hawke in the great city of Boston!" says Hawke Media Founder and CEO Erik Huberman on the acquisition.

In the first two years of operation, Trident clients consistently exceeded industry averages for e-commerce sales growth, including over key periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Their clients range from startups to global enterprise brands and across verticals such as apparel, jewelry, skincare, and more. Hawke Media's acquisition of Trident will bring additional firepower and expertise to Trident's clients while providing Hawke with a talented team of channel managers and strategists as the agency continues to expand its footprint nationally.

"We are incredibly excited to join the Hawke Media team," says Trident's Co-Founder and now Hawke's Managing Director in Boston Nick Lamothe. "We were fortunate to find a partner that shares the same goals and values that we built Trident on and look forward to building a strong East Coast team under the Hawke Media banner."

Focusing on expanding Hawke Media's impression to Boston, Lamothe and Trident Growth Partners are bringing Hawke's mission of enabling access to great marketing for everyone to an even broader community. With now three locations across the U.S., Hawke is looking forward to a new decade and more opportunities to cast its marketing net even wider, among e-commerce brands and beyond.

About Hawke Media

Hawke Media is an award-winning marketing consultancy based in Los Angeles, California. It offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes, offering its services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis. Founded in 2014, it continues to be the fastest-growing marketing consultancy in the nation and has serviced such clients as Verizon, Red Bull, Tamara Mellon, and more.

About Trident Growth Partners

Trident Growth Partners is a digital growth agency based on a performance partnership model that fits the needs of its clients, anywhere from strategic planning to channel execution. It helps brands grow their digital revenue in a profitable way, acting as both the "Virtual VP of Digital" and Execution Team. With Trident Growth Partners, businesses have access to top talent with over 30 combined years of digital marketing and e-commerce expertise.

