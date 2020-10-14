Hawke Media Launches New Podcast HawkeTalk, Hosts Listening Party Today for Its Release

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming fresh off of its 7,500+ attendee virtual conference ECOMMERCE WEEK LA™ , Hawke Media, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing consultancies in the nation and recently named one of LinkedIn's Top 50 Startups , launches its new podcast, HawkeTalk, with an official listening party today. Celebrating the company's first official podcast, the event includes listening to the introduction and one of the first six episodes, which have dropped on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, followed by an audience chat, a Slack Q&A , and the opportunity to pose questions for future guests on the podcast. Host of HawkeTalk, Founder, and CEO of Hawke Media Erik Huberman will be hosting the listening party.

"I am so fortunate to work with so many incredible people at Hawke Media," says Huberman. "Now, I'm so excited to be able to help tell some of their stories."

HawkeTalk focuses on origin stories of some fascinating people who have accomplished some truly amazing feats, including Dan Price, Founder and CEO of the company that pays all of its employees a base salary of $70k, former U.S. Navy SEAL and Sniper Brandon Webb, two-time NBA All-Star and serial entrepreneur Baron Davis, former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci, actor and producer Louis Lombardi, CEO of Vayner Media Gary Vaynerchuk, and more. While these athletes, authors, entrepreneurs, etc. are well-known, HawkeTalk will dive much deeper into their stories, digging up how they navigated upbringings that seem so far from what they eventually became and what those pivotal moments were that steered them in a new and fascinating direction forever, like waking up one day and deciding to walk across Antarctica. No matter what episode, all of the guests on HawkeTalk are guaranteed to inspire.

"I believe that the talent stuff can get you to the top, but the hard work is what keeps you there," says former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman, as he leaves listeners with golden nuggets of advice and inspiration on one of the HawkeTalk episodes.

While the first six episodes of the podcast will be released today, the listening party will feature just one episode with one of these influential individuals: American screenwriter and director Doug Ellin, who is best-known for creating the groundbreaking, award-studded HBO series Entourage. A New Yorker in Los Angeles, Ellin hustled from the mailroom to the writer's room, taking career failures and transforming them into ideas for Entourage. On this episode of HawkeTalk, Ellin walks us through the full story, talks about what projects are coming up next for him, and dishes on what's new for Victory The Podcast, his wildly popular podcast with fellow Entourage actor and close friend Kevin Dillon.

To join the listening party, RSVP at events.hawkemedia.com/HawkeTalkListeningParty . After the episode playback, stick around and spend some time asking Host Erik Huberman some questions. Even if you can't make it to the session this morning, the first six episodes will be available at your leisure on Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

