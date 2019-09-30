Hawke Media Named to the 2019 Adweek 100 List of the World's Fastest-Growing Agencies

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek revealed last week that Hawke Media placed at number 51 on its inaugural Adweek 100 list, made up of the fastest-growing agencies around the world. This collection of 100 agencies across the globe accounted for 21 specific disciplines and categories ranging from full service, to B2B, e-commerce, influencers, and everywhere in between. The list points to talented, dedicated individuals and teams that ignore the noise around them to focus on what they do best: delivering big time for their clients and brands.

"Being recognized in such a competitive space as one of the best is incredibly rewarding," says Hawke Media Founder and CEO Erik Huberman, who dreamt up the a-la-carte agency model that appeals to a wide range of potential clients. "Our people have worked so hard to build Hawke Media and these acknowledgments really do go a long way!"

On average, the first class of Fastest Growing Agencies saw an average growth of over 300 percent. While revenue numbers may be different for each, 85 of the top 100 sat between $10 million and $50 million, and 23 had revenue of over $50 million, with several clocking in at nine figures.

Contributing to this data, Hawke Media grew 500 percent in the past three years. Since Huberman and Co-founder Tony Delmercado started the company five years ago, it's grown from seven employees to over 170. With Hawke's new Los Angeles headquarters, they've created one of the most innovative office spaces in the country. They're now a bicoastal operation, opening a New York office in lower Manhattan, with further plans to expand in the near future. In addition, this year they've started Hawke Ventures, a venture capital firm that helps early-stage internet companies flourish with capital, resources to grow, and early-stage decision making.

"It's not easy being an ad agency these days," Adweek says in their Adweek 100 announcement article. "Changing models, consultancies, procurement, performance-based marketing, in-housing, project work versus agency of record. And yet, Adweek's inaugural Fastest Growing Agencies list proves that it's still possible to not only rise to these challenges but to succeed wildly."

To be eligible for the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list, agencies provided three years of earned revenue from 2016 to 2018 and had to have at least $250,000 of revenue in 2016. Participating agencies were required to certify the accuracy of their reported revenue figures, and they performed additional auditing to determine the accuracy of the submissions. Due to privacy, figures are not disclosed. Agency descriptions are based on submission forms. Complete results of the Adweek 100, including an interactive chart with more information on each agency, can be found at www.adweek.com/agencies/presenting-the-adweek-100-fastest-growing-agencies/#/ .

About Hawke Media

Hawke Media is an award-winning marketing consultancy based in Los Angeles, California. It offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes, offering its services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis. Founded in 2014, it continues to be the fastest-growing marketing consultancy in the nation and has serviced such clients as Verizon, Red Bull, Tamara Mellon, and more.

For more information, please visit hawkemedia.com .

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media, and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

For more information, please visit adweek.com .

Contact:

Ally Spiroff, PR Manager

(310) 451-7295

ally@hawkemedia.com

SOURCE Hawke Media

Related Links

http://www.hawkemedia.com

