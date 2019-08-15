Hawke Media Named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed yesterday that Hawke Media placed at number 893 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. A hallmark of entrepreneurial success since 1982, the list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's amazing to see that even with how far we've come and how big we've gotten that we're able to maintain such massive growth at scale," says Hawke Media Founder and CEO Erik Huberman. "It's been an amazing ride, and I'm excited to see where it takes us next."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Contributing to this data, Hawke Media grew over 500 percent in the past three years. Since Huberman and Co-founder Tony Delmercado started the company five years ago, it's grown from 7 employees to over 150. With Hawke's new Los Angeles headquarters, they've created one of the most innovative office spaces in the country. As of last month, they're a bicoastal operation, opening a New York office in lower Manhattan. In addition, this year they've started Hawke Ventures, a venture capital firm which services over 400 clients each month and maintains proprietary data on thousands more.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. Editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Hawke Media

Hawke Media is an award-winning marketing consultancy based in Los Angeles, California. It offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes, offering its services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis. Founded in 2014, it continues to be the fastest growing marketing consultancy in the nation and has serviced such clients as Verizon, Red Bull, Tamara Mellon, and more.

For more information, please visit hawkemedia.com .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today.

For more information, please visit inc.com .

