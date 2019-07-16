Hawke Media Opens New York Office

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawke Media has officially launched operations in New York City. Located at 675 Hudson Street, Unit 3S, New York, NY 10014, the new office will be led by Hawke's VP, Partnerships & Partner Marketing, Adam Slover, and will house a business development team as well as experts from each of Hawke's digital marketing channels. Hawke is currently hiring Business Development Executives , Business Development Representatives and Digital Strategists for the New York office.

"As Hawke Media continues to grow beyond our wildest expectations, we couldn't be more excited to set up shop outside of LA for the first time," said Erik Huberman, CEO and Co-Founder of Hawke Media. "Our New York office marks the next chapter in Hawke's explosive growth. Having a presence in another major hotbed of brand development will allow us to not only grow our east coast client base but also better service our existing east coast clients."

Hawke Media is an award-winning marketing consultancy based in Los Angeles, CA. It offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes, offering its services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis. Founded in 2014, it continues to be the fastest-growing marketing consultancy in the nation and has serviced such clients as Verizon, Red Bull, Tamara Mellon and more.

