Hawke Media's Company Culture and CEO Shine at the 2019 Comparably Awards

This year's top companies for Corporate Culture were derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com. Winners were determined based on a series of 50 questions across nearly 20 core culture metrics. To qualify, businesses in the small/mid-size companies (fewer than 500 employees) must have a minimum of 25 employee participants.

"Being recognized in such a competitive space as one of the best is incredibly rewarding," said Erik Huberman, who dreamt up the a-la-carte marketing consultancy model that appeals to a wide range of potential clients. "Our people have worked so hard to build Hawke Media and these acknowledgments really do go a long way!"

Through the leadership of Huberman and COO and Co-Founder Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media has made so many strides in forming a company culture since being founded five years ago. The company has grown from seven employees to over 150, but as the company grows, the focus has stayed on keeping the employees engaged and satisfied in the work they're doing and the marketing they're creating. Not only does the collaborative work environment and hands-on learning style of the company make employees want to come to work every day, but also the bi-weekly massages, mindfulness sessions, and unlimited PTO ensure employees' lasting well-being.

Besides keeping his employees satisfied in the workplace, Huberman has kept his eyes on growth, which has paid off. With Hawke's new Los Angeles headquarters, they've created one of the most innovative office spaces in the country, which has allowed their workforce to increase.

In addition, this year they've opened a New York City office, started a venture capital firm that helps early-stage internet companies flourish, and most recently acquired Artemis Digital Media, a full-service digital media management company. Huberman also has become one of the top thought leaders in the digital marketing space, speaking at conferences throughout the U.S. and around the world.

"Fostering an exceptional workplace culture means providing a positive work environment, from fair compensation and great perks to outstanding leadership and career advancement opportunities," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The businesses on our annual list had the top ratings by employees on Comparably.com, beating out tens of thousands of companies to claim their rightful place among the best places to work of 2019."

Complete results of the Best of 2019 Comparably Awards can be found at https://www.comparably.com/awards .

About Hawke Media

Hawke Media is an award-winning marketing consultancy based in Los Angeles, California. It offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes, offering its services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis. Founded in 2014, it continues to be the fastest-growing marketing consultancy in the nation and has serviced such clients as Verizon, Red Bull, Tamara Mellon, and more.

For more information, please visit hawkemedia.com .

About Adweek

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Employees can access salary data and rate their companies, CEOs, and work experiences through the lens of specific demographics including gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. With nearly 10 million ratings from employees at over 50,000 U.S. companies, Comparably has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third party sites for salary and workplace culture data.

For more information, please visit comparably.com .

Contact:

Ally Spiroff, PR Manager

(310) 451-7295

ally@hawkemedia.com

SOURCE Hawke Media

Related Links

http://www.hawkemedia.com

