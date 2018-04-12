Hawker Pacific, a portfolio company of Britton Hill Partners, agrees to be acquired by Jet Aviation

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Hawker Pacific is the largest business and general aviation service provider within the Asia Pacific region, the fastest-growing market for private aviation globally. Through the largest network of MRO and FBO facilities across Asia Pacific, the company provides a wide range of aviation services, including civil MRO services, government fleet management, FBO services, aircraft sales and parts sales.

Ross Rodrigues, a Managing Partner at Britton Hill, said, "Hawker Pacific has grown significantly since we acquired a majority stake in 2014, reflecting the robust growth of the business and general aviation market in the Asia Pacific region, successful M&A execution, and a strategic realignment of the company's core business units. This growth could not have been achieved without the support and guidance from our partners at SEACOR and outstanding leadership from Hawker Pacific's senior management team. We are very pleased to announce a transaction that reflects Hawker's strategic value while giving the business a leading industry partner that will enhance the company's future growth."

Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Hawker Pacific, added, "We are excited about our future as the leading business and general aviation service provider within Asia Pacific. Our business is well positioned to capitalize on many attractive growth opportunities within the region and we believe the backing of our new partners will further enhance the service we are able to provide our customer base. We want to sincerely thank Britton Hill for their partnership and support and look forward to working with the Jet Aviation team to further Hawker Pacific's strong history of growth."

Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel and Jefferies LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Hawker Pacific with respect to the transaction.

Britton Hill Partners, LLC, is a privately-held investment and advisory firm headquartered in Miami, Florida. Britton Hill combines its unique network of relationships and diverse experiences at leading investment firms with a long-term investment horizon. The firm focuses on making investments in the energy, logistics, business and consumer services, special situations and real estate sectors.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics and risk management consultancy. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CKH. For more information about SEACOR, please visit www.seacorholdings.com.

