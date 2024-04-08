HawkEye 360 Achieves Successful Orbit Deployment of Clusters 8 & 9

Mid-Inclination Launch Elevates Data Collection to Meet Global Demand

HERNDON, Va., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the premier commercial provider of space-based RF data and analytics, has successfully contacted Clusters 8 & 9 after their launch, marking the company's first dual deployment into a mid-inclination orbit. This strategic positioning enhances coverage over the world's busiest maritime traffic corridors.

"The successful deployment of Clusters 8 & 9 into mid-inclination orbit marks a significant advancement in our mission," said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360. "These satellites bring sophisticated technology and integrated capabilities that will dramatically enhance our coverage and data collection efficiency over the world's busiest regions, reinforcing HawkEye 360's commitment to delivering unparalleled geospatial insights."

"Today's achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the HawkEye 360 space team, along with our valued partners SFL and Exolaunch," expressed Rob Rainhart, President of HawkEye 360. "Their collaborative efforts have made the seamless deployment of Clusters 8 & 9 possible, showcasing our collective commitment to innovation and precision in enhancing global monitoring capabilities."

Clusters 8 and 9, increasing HawkEye 360's constellation to 29 satellites, include upgraded payloads for 5x greater data collection, broader bandwidths, and multi-band signal capture. Their high-speed transmitters and processors quadruple data delivery speed, offering timely, multi-dimensional geospatial insights for enhanced decision-making. This expansion addresses growing customer needs for comprehensive RF solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.he360.com/launches/cluster-8-and-9-upcoming-launch.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360, a leader in defense technology, delivers unmatched insights into human activity and situational trends through cutting-edge RF geospatial information. Our space-based technology efficiently detects, characterizes, and geolocates diverse RF signals, allowing analysts to identify suspicious movements, track potential threats, and uncover hidden maritime activities. With rapid access to crucial events and behavioral patterns, HawkEye 360's RF data and analytics enhance early-warning capabilities, empowering decision-makers globally. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, we continue to redefine the landscape of RF geospatial solutions.

SOURCE HawkEye 360, Inc