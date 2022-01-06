HawkEye 360 Adds Leidos as Investor to Bring Series D Round to $150 Million

"HawkEye 360 is pleased to welcome such a distinguished defense and intelligence leader as Leidos to our group of world class investors," said HawkEye 360 CEO John Serafini. "We look forward to harnessing their support to create significant value not only for the defense, intelligence and national security communities, but also for organizations addressing some of the most complex global challenges facing humanity and the environment."

"We are pleased to invest in HawkEye 360 and their innovative work to enhance geospatial intelligence solutions," said Leidos National Security Space Executive Vice President Paul Engola. "We're confident this investment will strengthen our robust capabilities in the National Security Space arena. This will also create innovative pathways to deliver bold solutions to our customers as they work to safeguard U.S. and allied interests."

The HawkEye 360 constellation detects, characterizes and precisely geolocates these RF signals from a broad range of emitters, including VHF marine radios, UHF push-to-talk radios, maritime and land-based radar systems, L-band satellite devices and emergency beacons. By processing and analyzing this RF data, the company delivers actionable insights that significantly benefit the US government, international governments, and a growing commercial market.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is delivering a revolutionary source of global knowledge based on radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence to those working to make the world a safer place. The company operates the first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. This unique RF data and analytics equip our global customers with high-impact insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

