HawkEye 360 Adds Quintet of Leaders to Advisory Board

HERNDON, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc. today announced the additions of retired Air Force General Kevin P. Chilton, retired Navy Admiral Scott Swift, former Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence B. Lynn Wright, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Stephanie O'Sullivan and former U.S. Representative Mac Thornberry to its Board of Advisors.

"HawkEye 360 is privileged to welcome such distinguished leaders as the Class of 2021 of our Advisory Board," said HawkEye 360 CEO John Serafini. "The accomplishments of these men and women throughout their careers bear witness to their extraordinary capabilities. They will be tremendous assets as we look to build on our position as the global commercial leader in RF data and analytics."

General Chilton retired from the Air Force in 2011 as Commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, a role in which he was responsible for the plans and operations of all U.S. forces conducting strategic nuclear deterrence and the Department of Defense's space and cyberspace operations. During his 34 year career in the Air Force and NASA, he served as a fighter pilot, test pilot, astronaut aboard three space shuttle missions, Deputy Director for Political-Military Affairs for Asia, Pacific and the Middle East, Deputy Director for Air Force Programs and Assistant Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and Columbia University, and currently works as President of Chilton & Associates, LLC.

"HawkEye 360 is one of the most exciting small satellite startups in the commercial arena, and I look forward to joining their efforts," said General Chilton. "The company represents a fantastic opportunity to continue pushing American innovation in space, as we look to leverage RF data and analytics for a host of government and non-government applications."

Admiral Swift served in the U.S. Navy for more than 40 years, serving as a light attack and strike fighter pilot. He commanded at all levels, including F/A-18 weapons school, aircraft carrier-based squadrons, Carrier Air Wing, Carrier Strike Group and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. He completed his uniformed career as the 35th Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet in 2018. He is a graduate of San Diego State University and the U.S. Naval War College and is the founder of The Swift Group LLC.

"I'm passionate about exploring opportunities to serve where my interests, abilities and experience align with our nation's needs," said Admiral Swift. "Working with HawkEye 360 is such an opportunity. Their innovative capabilities are a tremendous resource not just for their customers but for our nation and for humanity."

Ms. B. Lynn Wright brings more than 34 years of experience in the Intelligence Community to HawkEye 360. As the former Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence and Director of the Naval Intelligence Activity, she supported the delivery of critical intelligence assessments to Navy leadership, oversaw intelligence activities and policy within the Navy and represented the Navy within the Intelligence Community. Prior, she served in various leadership positions in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Staff, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Naval Intelligence, NATO (Afghanistan), theater commands, and combat support agencies. She is a graduate of Old Dominion University, George Mason University and the National Defense University.

"I'm thrilled to be working with HawkEye 360. They have created a layer of maritime domain awareness previously unavailable in the commercial space, a layer which has become vital for intelligence analysts in this field," said Ms. Wright. "I look forward to building on these capabilities to create even more incredible insights."

Stephanie O'Sullivan served the Intelligence Community with great distinction for more than twenty years. She was named associate deputy director of the CIA in 2009 after working since 1995 to integrate new innovation into the agency's operations. O'Sullivan most recently served from 2011 to 2017 as the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). She now sits on a variety of boards and continues to support the Intelligence Community. She holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the Missouri Science and Technology University.

"Efficiently leveraging the newest and best commercial technology is critical for our intelligence industry to maintain its competitive edge," said O'Sullivan. "I am excited to help HawkEye 360 continue to deliver its innovations both to the U.S. government and to governmental and commercial partners across the globe."

Congressman Mac Thornberry is the former Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. Representing the 13th district of Texas in Congress from 1995 until 2021, he was a leader on national security issues, serving on the Armed Services Committee for 26 years and the Intelligence Committee for 14 years. While Chairman, he pushed reforms to update and streamline DoD acquisition to get new technologies into the hands of the warfighter faster and to enhance innovation within the military. A member of the Council on Foreign Relations, he is a graduate of Texas Tech University and the University of Texas Law School.

"Our warfighters deserve the very best technology and insights we are able to provide," said Thornberry. "HawkEye 360 is providing both an efficient and an underutilized resource, and I look forward to seeing its data and analytics deployed more widely."

These five individuals in the Class of 2021 will join the board's 17 current members:

Letitia Long (Advisory Board Chair)

(Advisory Board Chair) Arthur L. Money

David Deptula Lt. Gen., USAF (Ret.)

Doug Wolfe

Tip Osterthaler Brig. Gen., USAF (Ret.)

Senator Norm Coleman

John Mulholland Lt. Gen., U.S Army (Ret.)

Richard Clarke

Robert Work

James A. Winnefeld, Jr. , Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret.)

, Admiral, U.S. (Ret.) Douglas Loverro

Robert Cardillo

Senator Joe Donnelly

Joan Dempsey

Marty Faga

Chris Inglis

Terry McAuliffe

HawkEye 360 uses satellites that fly in a commercially unique formation to independently geolocate the origin of a wide range of RF signals. This proprietary source of data enables HawkEye 360 to locate and analyze previously undetected activity, providing new insights for maritime, national security, emergency response, and environmental applications.

For more information about capabilities of the HawkEye 360 satellite constellation, please visit he360.com .

About Hawkeye 360

HawkEye 360 is delivering a revolutionary source of global knowledge based on radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence to those working to make the world a safer place. The company operates the first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. This unique RF data and analytics equip our global customers with high-impact insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

SOURCE HawkEye 360

Related Links

https://www.he360.com

