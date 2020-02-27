HawkEye 360 Advisory Board Welcomes Three New Members

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation flying satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) data and data analytics, today announced that Martin Faga, former Director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO); Joan Dempsey, former Deputy Director of Intelligence at the Defense Intelligence Agency; and former Senator Joe Donnelly have joined its Advisory Board. Together, the new additions bring extensive experience working in defense and intelligence in both the government and private sectors.

"The addition of Marty, Joan, and Joe further deepens the breadth of experience and valuable knowledge on our HawkEye Advisory Board," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer, HawkEye 360. "We could not ask for a more exceptional group of Advisors to lead HawkEye 360 in our mission to create a safer world through advanced RF analytics."

During his time as President and Chief Executive Officer of The MITRE Corporation, Faga spent several years working on the integration of intelligence systems. He retired from MITRE in 2006. Prior, Faga worked extensively in the government sector. He served as Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force for Space and as the Director of the NRO. From 2006 to 2009, he served on the President's Intelligence and Advisory Board. Over the course of his career, Faga has received several honors and awards for his work from intelligence and government agencies.

"Hawkeye 360 is pursuing a new dimension in commercial space," Faga said. "I am happy to have the opportunity to contribute to this fascinating and important new business."

Dempsey joins HawkEye 360 with extensive experience in intelligence, security and business. Most recently, Dempsey held the role of Senior Partner and Executive Vice President for Booz Allen Hamilton's defense and intelligence group. Before joining the private sector, Dempsey served more than 25 years with the federal government, which included two political appointments: Deputy Director of Central Intelligence for Community Management and Executive Director of the President's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board. Dempsey has also served as Deputy Director of Intelligence at the Defense Intelligence Agency.

"I look forward to working with HawkEye 360 as it develops its unique data analysis and collection capabilities using RF signals," Dempsey said. "As the world grows more complex, defense and intelligence agencies must employ more sophisticated tools, such as those HawkEye 360 is building."

Senator Donnelly served a dozen years in Congress, first representing Indiana for three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives (2007-2013) and then one term in the U.S. Senate (2013-2019). Among his committee assignments, Senator Donnelly served on the Committee on Veterans' Affairs while in the House of Representatives and the Committee for Armed Services while in the Senate. He brings valuable public policy expertise related to defense. Senator Donnelly has a law degree from the Notre Dame Law School and currently works for Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP with a focus upon the financial services, defense and health care industries.

More information about HawkEye 360 can be found at www.he360.com.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a Radio Frequency (RF) data analytics company. We operate a first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to identify and geolocate a broad set of RF signals. We extract value from this unique data through proprietary algorithms, fusing it with other sources to create powerful analytical products that solve hard challenges for our global customers. Our products include maritime domain awareness and spectrum mapping and monitoring; our customers include a wide range of commercial, government and international entities.

Media Contact

Adam Bennett

Product Marketing Director

adam@he360.com

+1 (571) 203-0360

SOURCE HawkEye 360

Related Links

http://www.he360.com

