HawkEye 360 and Windward Partner to Provide Deeper Insights and Better Visibility on Vessel Behavior

HERNDON, Va., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation flying satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) data analytics, and Windward, a world leader in maritime risk analytics, have partnered to offer new global insights into maritime domain awareness through their combined capabilities. HawkEye 360 will contribute its unique RF dataset for use on Windward's digital platform with select customers.

"We are excited to work with Windward to develop the next generation of time critical maritime domain awareness services," said HawkEye 360 CEO John Serafini. "The Windward relationship aligns with our strategy to partner with best in class organizations, servicing established markets that will significantly benefit from our first-of-its-kind global RF geolocation and analytic services."

With HawkEye 360's space-based RF geolocation services and Windward's technology platform, a customer will be able to validate a vessel's reported AIS location and continue tracking once the vessel has gone dark. Windward will integrate HawkEye 360's services into its platform to provide a seamless customer experience. The partnership will demonstrate how RF analytics provides time critical insights for MDA that were previously impossible, offering significant value to Winward's customer base.

Windward Co-Founder and CEO, Ami Daniel, said: "We're committed to providing our clients with the biggest data and deepest insights to help them solve their maritime problems. That's why we're delighted to be working with HawkEye 360, and look forward to exploring how RF geolocations and analysis can offer our clients an even better service through enhanced risk modelling."

The partnership between HawkEye 360 and Windward will help countries, law enforcement entities, financial institutions, and maritime insurers achieve domain awareness on a global scale.

HawkEye 360 is a Radio Frequency (RF) data analytics company. We operate a first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to identify, process, and geolocate a broad set of RF signals. We extract value from this unique data through proprietary algorithms, fusing it with other sources to create powerful analytical products that solve hard challenges for our global customers. Our products include maritime domain awareness and spectrum mapping and monitoring; our customers include a wide range of commercial, government and international entities.

HawkEye 360 Media Contact:

Adam Bennett

Product Marketing Director

adam@he360.com

+1 (571) 203-0360

Windward partners with governments, marine insurers, energy companies and compliance teams to help improve their understanding of maritime risk, enabling them to take better actions to manage it. The company's unbiased, data-driven risk insights are based on actual ship operations. They're available on-demand, helping customers make the best decisions. Based in Tel Aviv and London, Windward is backed by world-renowned investors, including XL Innovate, Aleph, Horizons Ventures, Marc Benioff and Lord Browne.

Windward Media Contact:

media@wnwd.com

