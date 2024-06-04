HawkEye 360 Announces Grand Opening of New Office in Herndon, Virginia

Continued investment in Fairfax County with state-of-the-art facilities facilitating client engagements

HERNDON, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, located on the same campus as our Advanced Technology Development Center. This new 13,297-square-foot facility will be a hub for the company's executive and corporate teams and host our clients for high-impact presentations.

"Opening up our new corporate Headquarters is a tremendous milestone for us," said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360. "Our new headquarters in Herndon represents more than just physical expansion; it signifies our commitment to bringing our entire team together in one unified campus for the continued benefit of our worldwide customers. This will foster deeper collaboration and drive further innovation as we grow and deliver industry-leading RF data and analytics to our clients operating on every continent."

The grand opening celebration, scheduled for June 10th, will highlight HawkEye 360's dedication to driving economic development in the Town of Herndon and surrounding areas. The expansion reflects the company's continued growth, underscoring the need for a larger campus to accommodate its growing workforce and ambitious plans. This strategic development aligns with HawkEye 360's vision to enhance its service capabilities, support its customers' missions, and contribute to global security.

In addition to bringing 54 new offices to the team, the proximity to our existing location will facilitate seamless collaboration between technical and non-technical teams, further strengthening the company's position at the forefront of RF data and analytics innovation.

HawkEye 360 is a defense technology leader providing ubiquitous knowledge of human activity, behavior, and situational trends derived from revolutionary radio frequency (RF) geospatial insights. The company's innovative space-based technology was developed to detect, characterize, and geolocate RF signals. These RF data and analytics provide an information advantage, allowing analysts to detect the first glimpse of suspicious behavior, trace the first sign of enemy activity, and reveal the first sighting of ships attempting to vanish. HawkEye 360's RF data and analytics present a quicker grasp of critical events and patterns of life, providing early warnings to drive tip-and-cue efforts and providing global leaders the insights needed to make decisions confidently. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

