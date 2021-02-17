HawkEye 360 Announces Kari A. Bingen as Chief Strategy Officer

As Chief Strategy Officer, Ms. Bingen will guide the company through an evolving space policy landscape and rapidly growing market for RF data and analytics. She will build on government and commercial relationships to share this emerging class of technology and intelligence with users across a wide array of industries.

"I am extremely excited to join the HawkEye 360 team as the company continues to grow and push the leading edge of commercial space technology," said Ms. Bingen. "HawkEye 360 is creating new possibilities with commercial RF capabilities and shaking up traditional business models for the better. Our national security will benefit from such commercial innovation."

Prior to joining HawkEye 360, Ms. Bingen served as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security from May 2017 to January 2020, a role in which she helped the Secretary of Defense direct and set priorities for the intelligence agencies under the DoD's purview, including the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office.

Ms. Bingen also previously served as the Policy Director for the House Armed Services Committee, where she advised members of Congress on defense policy, program, and budget matters, including military intelligence programs and military space operations. She earned a degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was a 2002 NRO Technology Fellow.

"Few people have the same depth of knowledge about space and intelligence policy as Kari Bingen," said CEO John Serafini. "Both her technical expertise and prior service in the highest levels of the U.S. Government make her a superb fit to guide our strategy. She recognizes the opportunity for New Space to revolutionize how our government leverages commercial solutions to solve defense and intelligence needs."

HawkEye 360 is a leading commercial provider of space-based RF data and analytics. After successfully deploying a pioneering cluster of RF sensing satellites in 2018, the company is in the process of launching six additional satellite clusters (18 total satellites) with enhanced data gathering capabilities. HawkEye 360's first-of-its-kind satellites, RF data analytics and RF analysis platform enable it to deliver actionable insights and a unique layer of knowledge for national security operations, maritime domain awareness, environmental protection and numerous additional applications.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is delivering a revolutionary source of global knowledge based on radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence to those working to make the world a safer place. The company operates the first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. This unique RF data and analytics equip our global customers with high-impact insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

