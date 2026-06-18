HawkEye 360 Announces New Leadership for Innovative Signal Analysis

HERNDON, Va., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, Inc. (NYSE: HAWK), the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced leadership changes within Innovative Signal Analysis (ISA), now part of HawkEye 360, appointing Cory Peichel as Senior Vice President and General Manager of HawkEye–ISA and Mark Volpi as Vice President and Deputy General Manager.

Cory Peichel, Senior Vice President and General Manager of HawkEye–ISA

Cory will serve as the executive leader, responsible for end‑to‑end business performance. Reporting directly to the Chief Operating Officer of HawkEye 360, he will guide mission delivery excellence and serve as the senior customer‑facing executive for HawkEye–ISA. He will also lead the business sectors and functional disciplines responsible for delivering solutions and capabilities to address customer requirements and ensure disciplined execution across all portfolios.

Mark will serve as the deputy, supporting all aspects of strategic execution, operational performance, and customer engagement. His role will reinforce leadership continuity and strengthen alignment across the organization.

Both leaders bring significant technical expertise, deep knowledge of ISA's mission, and a strong track record across the defense and intelligence community. They played key roles in integrating ISA with HawkEye 360 and have helped guide the organization through its transition to becoming a new public company with HawkEye 360's IPO in May. Their practical leadership and customer‑focused approach continue to support how our teams adapt and work together in this new phase of growth.

"This leadership transition strengthens our commitment to delivering sophisticated, timely, and high‑confidence analytics to our defense, intelligence, and national security partners," said Todd Probert, Chief Operating Officer of HawkEye 360. "Cory and Mark's technical insight, operational discipline, and long‑standing mission focus position HawkEye–ISA for continued growth. Their leadership will help accelerate innovation and expand the value we deliver through advanced analytics and RF data solutions."

The enhanced leadership structure reinforces HawkEye 360's dedication to supporting critical national security missions, expanding advanced analytic capabilities, and delivering faster, more accurate insights that empower customers with the information advantage needed to address emerging threats.

We extend our sincere appreciation to ISA's Founders, Stacy Kniffen and David Stevens, for their leadership and dedication to the defense and intelligence mission. We are grateful that they will continue to support the organization and the commitments we have made to provide world-class solutions to our customers.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical electronic warfare to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The words "will," "expects," "plans," "could," "would," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "may," "continue," "estimate," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control that could affect its financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's final prospectus related to its initial public offering, dated May 6, 2026, and other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.