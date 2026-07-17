HawkEye 360 Proves Commercial Enabled Track Custody at Valiant Shield 2026

HERNDON, Va., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, Inc. (NYSE: HAWK) the global leader in signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced its successful participation alongside Lockheed Martin in Valiant Shield 2026, a U.S. Pacific Command biennial field training exercise conducted June 22 to July 1, 2026, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Japan, and at sea around the Mariana Islands Range Complex. The exercise brought together joint U.S. forces to advance multi-domain operations across sea, air, land, and cyber environments in a high-intensity, blue-water scenario.

During the exercise, HawkEye 360 successfully demonstrated tactical direct downlink proving relevance to Emission Controlled (EMCON) environments. Multiple commercial space-based RF signals intelligence collections per day were relayed to Lockheed Martin's edge processing node which hosted a bundled suite of HawkEye 360 and Lockheed Martin processing to generate high precision track custody for advanced defense systems such as the LM Aegis Combat System. This machine-to-machine pipeline, powered by a combination of Lockheed Martin's CommandIQ® command and control integration platform and HawkEye 360 operational on-orbit collection and signal processing, enabled operators to seamlessly ingest and cross correlate commercial, shareable sensor data with other tactical data sources, transforming data into actionable target surveillance tracks to enhance situational awareness and to provide decision support across diverse missions.

"Valiant Shield demonstrated again that shareable target quality ISR products derived from HawkEye 360 RF data are readily available to enable missions for US and ally warfighters," said Todd Probert, Chief Operating Officer at HawkEye 360. "We debuted commercial RF tactical direct downlink capabilities, enhanced the track custody performance of our integration with Lockheed Martin while significantly improving latency performance. Together with Lockheed Martin, we have unlocked an unprecedented US and coalition CONOP where shareable commercial signals intelligence directly impacts operational success."

The exercise highlighted the warfighter demand for high quality commercial signals intelligence in support of joint force operations in contested environments. HawkEye 360's direct integration into this dynamic operational environment enabled US and defense partners to maintain target track custody across vast areas, and tip/cue other systems. Once adopted, the proven combination of agile commercial sensing with fielded tactical edge systems will become a force multiplier for US and coalition operations.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signal intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio-frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early-warning indicators to the U.S. Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of the RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The words "will," "expects," "plans," "could," "would," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "may," "continue," "estimate," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control that could affect its financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 22, 2026, and other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.