HawkEye 360 Announces RFIQ Product for a Deeper Look at RF Activity Using an Industry-Leading Range of Radio Spectrum

News provided by

HawkEye 360

21 Sep, 2023, 08:17 ET

New flexible collection options unlock valuable insight into the RF spectrum for a wide range of mission applications

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's leading defense technology company for space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced today its RFIQ™ product which introduces flexible spectrum collection options. Customers can use RFIQ unprocessed in-phase and quadrature (I/Q) data to analyze signal characteristics or survey RF activity over large regions of the Earth. HawkEye 360 collects the broadest range of RF frequencies among commercial RF sensing satellite operators, with coverage as low as 70 MHz and as high as 18 GHz.

"Our RFIQ product, combined with new collection modes and commercially available analytics tools, unlocks valuable insights into the RF spectrum across a country-wide footprint, giving our customers the ability to analyze a wide range of signals important to their mission," said Alex Fox, Chief Growth Officer for HawkEye 360. "RFIQ provides the ultimate flexibility and insight into RF activities that our customers around the world require."

With RFIQ, customers gain access to a detailed spectral data set that supplements other collection approaches and improves their understanding of spectrum activity in regions of interest. Customers can optimize collections for specific needs, such as detecting and geolocating known emitters or discovering new signals within a wider spectral bandwidth. HawkEye 360 can collect signals across the VHF, UHF, L, S, C, X, and Ku-Band frequencies.

RFIQ data is derived from HawkEye 360's RF sensing constellation of satellites, which fly synchronously in clusters of three, enabling broad regional coverage and high geolocation accuracy. HawkEye 360 currently operates 21 satellites and is continuing to expand the constellation to address clients' increasing demands for RF intelligence, with two more clusters expected to launch this Fall 2023 into a mid-latitude orbit.

For more information on the HawkEye 360 satellite constellation, please visit https://www.he360.com/.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a defense technology leader providing global knowledge of human activity and trends derived from revolutionary radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence. The company's innovative space-based technology was developed to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals from 70 MHz to 18 GHz. These RF data and analytics provide an information advantage allowing analysts to detect the first glimpse of suspicious behavior, trace the first sign of adversarial activity, and reveal the first sighting of ships attempting to vanish. HawkEye 360's RF intelligence presents a quicker grasp of critical events and patterns of life, providing early warnings to drive tip-and-cue efforts, and providing leaders the insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

SOURCE HawkEye 360

Also from this source

Rob Rainhart Named President of HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 Receives $58 Million in Series D-1 Funding to Introduce a New Satellite Architecture and Accelerate Data Science Efforts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.