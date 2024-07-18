HawkEye 360 Awarded SBIR Phase II Contract to Enhance National Defense

RFGeo and RFIQ Data Solutions to Address Key Challenges for the Department of the Air Force

HERNDON, Va., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II contract, focused on the delivery of RFGeo® and RFIQ® data to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded. As of June 25, 2024, HawkEye 360 will continue its efforts to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"Receiving the SBIR Phase II contract from AFWERX is a significant milestone for HawkEye 360," said Alex Fox, Chief Growth Officer at HawkEye 360. This opportunity allows us to leverage our cutting-edge RFGeo and RFIQ data solutions to support the Department of the Air Force in addressing critical mission challenges and ultimately strengthening the United States' national defense. We are excited to collaborate with AFWERX and contribute to the innovative advancements that will enhance our nation's security."

"The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government."

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a defense technology leader providing ubiquitous knowledge of human activity, behavior, and situational trends derived from revolutionary radio frequency (RF) geospatial insights. The company's innovative space-based technology was developed to detect, characterize, and geolocate RF signals. These RF data and analytics provide an information advantage, allowing analysts to detect the first glimpse of suspicious behavior, trace the first sign of enemy activity, and reveal the first sighting of ships attempting to vanish. HawkEye 360's RF data and analytics present a quicker grasp of critical events and patterns of life, providing early warnings to drive tip-and-cue efforts and providing global leaders the insights needed to make decisions confidently. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace forces. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

