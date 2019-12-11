HawkEye 360 Awarded Study Contract by the National Reconnaissance Office

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation flying satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) data analytics, today announced it has been awarded a contract for a commercial RF survey study from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Through the contract, HawkEye 360 will examine the integration of commercial RF capabilities and products into the NRO's geospatial intelligence architecture.

"This award from the NRO will further our efforts to make our RF data readily accessible to serve the U.S. government," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer, HawkEye 360. "We believe our satellites can complement traditional government systems, introducing a commercial signals capability that is easy to access and share in support of mission needs."

Under the study contract, HawkEye 360 will perform assessments, demonstrations, and analysis to validate that commercial RF survey, ordering, cataloging, and data products can integrate into the NRO architecture. These demonstrations will support the review and enhancement of commercial processes for the development of an end-to-end management system.

HawkEye 360 launched its initial three satellites in December 2018 to globally identify and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. Since achieving commercial operation in April 2019, HawkEye has been working closely with customers to test and bring multiple products to market.

HawkEye 360 is a Radio Frequency (RF) data analytics company. We operate a first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to identify, process, and geolocate a broad set of RF signals. We extract value from this unique data through proprietary algorithms, fusing it with other sources to create powerful analytical products that solve hard challenges for our global customers. Our products include maritime domain awareness and spectrum mapping and monitoring; our customers include a wide range of commercial, government and international entities.

