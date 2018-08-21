HawkEye 360 Introduces Strategic Partner Program and Announces Eagle Technology as the Strategic Partner for New Zealand

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation flying small satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) geoanalytics, is introducing a Strategic Partner Program to broaden access to its products and announces Eagle Technology as the Strategic Partner for New Zealand.

"HawkEye 360 is building an international network of partners that will help us commercialize and distribute our unique analytics," said Beau Jarvis, Chief Revenue Officer, HawkEye 360. "We consider Eagle Technology a key ally, with expertise to apply our data to better serve the people of New Zealand. Not only are they a talented team of RF and geospatial professionals, but they are also a premier provider to their local and national governments."

Eagle Technology will distribute and build upon HawkEye 360 analytics for a variety of applications, such as Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) and spectral mapping. HawkEye 360 can identify and track ships based on radio signals, which will enable Eagle Technology to monitor the oceans around New Zealand and near Antarctica for environmental, economic and security concerns. HawkEye 360 can also precisely map active radio emissions, equipping Eagle Technology to locate interfering signals and advise on how to efficiently deploy spectrum.

"Eagle Technology has a long history of bringing innovative solutions to the New Zealand market and HawkEye 360's data products and solutions are complementary to many of the other geospatial solutions that we already represent. We are excited to be able to take this capability to our local customers to enable and support their critical decision making," said Duane Eagle, Managing Director, Eagle Technology.

Based in Auckland, Eagle Technology is the leading provider of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and geospatial services for New Zealand and the South Pacific Islands, supporting a variety of commercial and government clients. The company has helped solve a range of challenges, from search and rescue and emergency management to making smarter decisions about utilities and infrastructure.

More information about HawkEye 360 can be found at www.he360.com. For information on Eagle Technology, visit www.eagle.co.nz.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a Radio Frequency (RF) data analytics company. We operate the first of its kind commercial satellite constellation to identify, process, and geolocate a broad set of RF signals. With this unique dataset and our suite of proprietary processing and machine learning tools, we create powerful data analytic products that solve hard challenges for our global customers. Our products include maritime domain awareness and spectrum mapping and monitoring designed to serve a wide range of commercial, government and international customers.

About Eagle Technology Group

Eagle Technology Group Ltd is a privately held New Zealand-owned information management company, formed in 1969. It has approximately 100 employees with offices in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Eagle Technology has a long-established and successful geospatial technology practice in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and related technologies, communications and Field Force Management as well as expertise and experience in on-premise ICT infrastructure, Cloud and managed services provision. Eagle Technology is the distributor for global software leader Esri's ArcGIS platform in New Zealand and the South Pacific. Its traditional client base is in government, local government and enterprise-class commercial organisations.

Media Contact:

Adam Bennett



Product Marketing Director



adam@he360.com



+1 (571) 203-0360

Related Links

HawkEye 360 Corporate Website

Eagle Technology Corporate Website

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.

Related Links

http://www.he360.com

