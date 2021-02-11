HawkEye 360 Introduces the Mission Space Platform for Analysis of Radio Frequency Geospatial Intelligence

"Mission Space transforms the world of RF geospatial intelligence," said Tim Pavlick, Vice President of Product, HawkEye 360. "We want any analyst to be able to discover new mission insights with our unique analytics. Before today, only highly trained experts could access and interpret RF data. With Mission Space, we democratize RF geospatial intelligence, and leverage automation to enable a larger community to understand and exploit insights derived from RF signals. Mission Space is the flagship of our growing product portfolio."

Mission Space automates the ingestion and visualization of RF signal data and analytics, allowing analysts to intuitively manipulate and explore available information within one frame of view. Analysts can see trends and patterns and in-depth detail about RF signals, all while maintaining a summary of RF activity for context.

"Mission Space is a breakthrough for commercial RF mapping and is unrivaled in the commercial sector," said Alex Fox, Executive Vice President, HawkEye 360. "The platform will empower our customers to efficiently extract immense value from our RF signal subscription services. It will accelerate user adoption of commercial RF analytics across the global defense, intelligence, commercial and humanitarian sectors."

Mission Space leverages HawkEye 360's proprietary algorithms to automatically identify and characterize specific behaviors tied to RF signal data. Mission Space also merges contextual maritime information to specific RF geolocations to include a vessel's identity, history, past sanction violations, and identified behavior, significantly enhancing situational awareness.

With Mission Space, analysts can automate routine functions, such as identifying RF activity in designated areas of interest or vessel behavior patterns. By automating these workflows, analysts can identify critical insights and gather actionable intelligence more quickly to keep pace with evolving events.

For more information about Mission Space, visit https://www.he360.com/products/mission-space/

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is delivering a revolutionary source of global knowledge based on radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence to those working to make the world a safer place. The company operates the first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. This unique RF data and analytics equip our global customers with high-impact insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

SOURCE HawkEye 360