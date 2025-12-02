HawkEye 360 Launches Vessel Custody ID to Strengthen National Security and Intelligence Operations

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the global leader in space-based signals intelligence data and analytics, today announced the introduction of a new feature that improves maritime awareness by maintaining custody of high-interest vessels across multiple satellite collections.

HawkEye 360’s new Vessel Custody ID applies AI to maintain reliable continuity of high-interest vessels across multiple collections—strengthening maritime awareness in complex and contested regions.

The capability uses artificial intelligence to assign unique tracking identifiers, allowing organizations to maintain custody of high-interest vessels across time and space. By automating continuity and scoring the confidence of each identification, the solution provides scalable insight into maritime activity without dependence on self-reported data sources or human intensive processes.

"This capability represents a major step forward for decision-makers who need reliable custody of critical maritime targets," said Greg Skotzko, Director of Product Management, at HawkEye 360. "By applying AI to automate vessel tracking and integrate movement analysis, we are enabling the Defense and Intelligence Communities to monitor complex environments with greater accuracy and efficiency."

Key Features include:

AI-Enabled Custody ID – Unique identifiers maintain tracking continuity of vessels across multiple collections.





– Unique identifiers maintain tracking continuity of vessels across multiple collections. Confidence Scoring – Reliability ratings provide transparency into the strength of vessel custody certainty.





– Reliability ratings provide transparency into the strength of vessel custody certainty. Velocity Integration – Speed and course attributes add context to custody threads and support behavior analysis.





– Speed and course attributes add context to custody threads and support behavior analysis. Wide-Area Coverage – Space-based collection extends visibility into denied, contested, or politically sensitive regions.

By reducing manual workload and scaling analytic outputs, this AI-enabled maritime custody capability enhances the ability of defense and intelligence organizations to build patterns of life, expose deceptive behaviors, and direct resources more effectively across global areas of interest.

This first release applies to a subset of HawkEye 360's Maritime Intelligence suite, establishing a critical framework that will be rapidly scaled across HawkEye 360's analytics portfolio to unlock even greater mission value.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is equipping defense, intelligence, and national security leaders with mission-critical signals intelligence to enable faster, better decision-making. By detecting, geolocating, and characterizing radio frequency emissions worldwide, HawkEye 360 delivers trusted domain awareness and early warning indicators to the US Government and allied partners. Our space-based collection, proprietary signal processing, and AI-powered analytics transform knowledge of RF spectrum into a strategic advantage. Proven by operational mission success, HawkEye 360 is redefining how signals intelligence strengthens national and global security.

SOURCE HawkEye 360 Inc.