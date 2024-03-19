HawkEye 360 Welcomes Jamal Ware as New Vice President of Government Affairs & Public Policy

HERNDON, Va., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the global leader in radio frequency (RF) data analytics, is thrilled to announce Jamal Ware's appointment as the new Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy. In his new role, Ware will be instrumental in representing and advocating for HawkEye 360's innovative programs and legislative initiatives on Capitol Hill, liaising with member offices and committees, and engaging with political leadership in the Executive Branch.

"We are excited to welcome Jamal Ware to the HawkEye 360 team," said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360. "Jamal's impressive track record in government affairs and policy and his deep understanding of national security and intelligence make him an ideal fit for this role. His expertise will be critical as we continue to advocate for the vital role of RF data analytics in addressing global challenges."

Ware comes to HawkEye 360 with a distinguished background in government affairs. He has served on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, as a Consultant for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and as the first-ever National Security Advisor for the Export-Import Bank of the United States. His extensive experience in national security and policy makes him a perfect advocate for HawkEye 360's mission.

Upon joining the team, Jamal Ware shared his enthusiasm for his new role: "HawkEye 360 is taking the lead in advancing new space-based capabilities that are making a difference for our national security and that of our allies and partners. These capabilities also have important uses for countering smuggling, illegal fishing and poaching, and human trafficking. I'm proud to join the HawkEye 360 team and help tell the story of the difference it's making to Congress and across the government."

About HawkEye 360 HawkEye 360 is pioneering the field of RF data analytics, providing global organizations with unprecedented insights into radio frequency activity to enhance maritime awareness, increase global surveillance capabilities, and support a wide range of humanitarian efforts. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, HawkEye 360 is dedicated to delivering actionable intelligence that can make a real difference in the world.

