HawkEye 360's Cluster 10 Satellites Launched Successfully and Established Contact

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., a leader in space-based radio frequency (RF) data analytics, is pleased to announce that its Cluster 10 satellites have successfully deployed to orbit after launching aboard SpaceX's Transporter-11 Rideshare mission via launch integrator Exolaunch. HawkEye 360's operations team has established communication with the satellites.

This trio of satellites will increase the company's constellation to 31, significantly augmenting global RF monitoring capabilities. Cluster 10 will reinforce HawkEye 360's capacity for frequent revisits to areas of strategic interest. Once operational, these satellites will enhance data collection, providing more comprehensive coverage and timely information across vital regions. Cluster 10 will advance HawkEye 360's mission of delivering precise and actionable RF insights, ensuring expanded coverage and improved monitoring.

"The successful launch and contact with Cluster 10 demonstrate our continuous efforts in engineering and operations..."

"Our team's dedication and commitment to technological advancement have been the driving force behind reaching this significant milestone of 30 satellites built and launched," said Rob Rainhart, President of HawkEye 360. "The successful launch and contact with Cluster 10 demonstrate our continuous efforts in engineering and operations, enabling us to enhance our global RF monitoring capabilities and provide more precise, actionable insights."

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a defense technology leader providing ubiquitous knowledge of human activity, behavior, and situational trends derived from revolutionary radio frequency (RF) geospatial insights. The company's innovative space-based technology was developed to detect, characterize, and geolocate RF signals. These RF data and analytics provide an information advantage, allowing analysts to detect the first glimpse of irregular behavior, trace the first sign of suspicious activity, and reveal the first sighting of ships attempting to vanish. HawkEye 360's RF data and analytics present a quicker grasp of critical events and patterns of life, providing early warnings to drive tip-and-cue efforts and providing global leaders the insights needed to make decisions confidently.

