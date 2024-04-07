HawkEye 360's Clusters 8 & 9 Satellites Ready for Spring Launch with SpaceX

Clusters 8 & 9 show our commitment to consistently enhancing our constellation, meeting the mission needs of customers Post this

"The launch of Clusters 8 and 9 underscores HawkEye 360's commitment to consistently enhance our constellation to address the mission needs of our customers across the globe," said Rob Rainhart, HawkEye 360 President. "Through the dedication and ingenuity of our space team and partner Space Flight Laboratory (SFL), we are pleased to introduce significant upgrades to our satellite payloads that will further significantly expand our RF data collection and processing capabilities."

Clusters 8 and 9 are equipped with upgraded payloads that enable up to a 5x increase in data collection, significantly larger collection bandwidths, and multi-band signal collection. High-speed downlink transmitters quadruple the speed at which data is delivered back to the earth, bringing actionable, multi-dimensional geospatial information for swift and informed decision-making. The mid-inclination orbit of Clusters 8 and 9 will further support HawkEye 360's work to help monitor and prevent Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing across the Indo-Pacific region.

HawkEye 360 currently operates a constellation of 23 satellites. Once Clusters 8 and 9 are in orbit, the constellation of 29 satellites will detect, characterize, and geolocate RF signals from a broad range of emitters used for communication, navigation, and security. For more information, please visit https://www.he360.com/launches/cluster-8-and-9-upcoming-launch.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360, a leader in defense technology, delivers unmatched insights into human activity and situational trends through cutting-edge RF geospatial information. Our space-based technology efficiently detects, characterizes, and geolocates diverse RF signals, allowing analysts to identify suspicious movements, track potential threats, and uncover hidden maritime activities. With rapid access to crucial events and behavioral patterns, HawkEye 360's RF data and analytics enhance early-warning capabilities, empowering decision-makers globally. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, we continue to redefine the landscape of RF geospatial solutions.

