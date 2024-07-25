HawkEye 360's Space-Based RF Data and Analytics Now Available on the Global Data Marketplace

HERNDON, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360, a leader in space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, is excited to announce its continued collaboration and investment in the Global Data Marketplace. The Marketplace expands HawkEye 360's market reach, making its advanced data and analytics products accessible to a broader array of users with critical global missions. The Global Data Marketplace is a dynamic hub that connects government entities, academia, and international allies with commercial data vendors.

For HawkEye 360's customers and U.S. government entities, the Global Data Marketplace streamlines the procurement process for our products and services, including GPS Interference, Maritime Domain Awareness, Electronic Order of Battle (EOB), and Communications mapping. By eliminating traditional procurement barriers, the marketplace enhances operational efficiency and ensures critical data is readily accessible for mission-critical applications. Customers can easily access the necessary information, supporting timely decision-making and operations.

"HawkEye 360's integration with the Global Data Marketplace allows us to bring our novel RF data and analytics to a broader range of clients," said Alex Fox, Chief Growth Officer at HawkEye 360. "The Marketplace enables HawkEye 360 to deliver precise and timely data, using a rapid acquisition process that empowers our customers to meet their strategic and operational requirements effectively."

HawkEye 360's robust data offerings are seamlessly integrated into the platform, allowing us to efficiently manage transactions and deliver precise geospatial insights to the right place at the right time. This will allow HawkEye 360 to continue supporting the evolving needs of its customers worldwide, significantly impacting global safety missions.

About the Global Data Marketplace

The Global Data Marketplace is an e-commerce platform that facilitates the buying and selling of space data and analytics. It dynamically connects government entities, academia, global allies, and commercial data vendors. By simplifying data procurement processes and enhancing operational efficiency, it offers a wide range of data products, including space domain awareness, imagery, maritime data, OSINT, weather, and analytics. The Global Data Marketplace enables global data acquisition at the speed of mission need. To buy data and analytics on the Global Data Marketplace, please visit www.globaldatamarketplace.com.

