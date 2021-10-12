HawkEye 360's Third Satellite Cluster Begins Commercial Operations

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third cluster of satellites launched by HawkEye 360 Inc., the world's first commercial company to pioneer radio frequency (RF) data and analytics from space-based satellites, has achieved initial operating capability and has begun to deliver RF data and insights to clients. The trio of satellites, known as Cluster 3, entered orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket June 30th and has moved into formation and completed functional testing.

"This latest launch and commissioning significantly expands the range of RF data and analytics HawkEye 360 is able to offer and extends our lead in this revolutionary commercial sector," said CEO John Serafini. "We are pleased these satellites have transitioned into operation and are eager to see how the insights they yield will help our customers solve complex global challenges and change the world for the better."

The commissioning brings the total number of HawkEye 360 satellites on orbit to nine. Cluster 3 satellites include redundant systems for longevity, increased computing for on-board signal processing, a dedicated GNSS antenna to monitor GPS interference, and enhancements to boost geolocation accuracy, RF frequency coverage and collection capacity.

"We are excited about the exceptional work our team has done to expand our constellation with the addition of Cluster 3. With seven additional clusters fully funded and scheduled for launch over the next seventeen months, Cluster 3 is just a preview of the advances to come, representing another important step in providing high-revisit global coverage of RF activity to meet our client demands," said Alex Fox, Executive Vice President for Global Growth. "When we deploy the seven additional clusters, our initial ten Cluster constellation will provide near-persistent monitoring of global RF activity. This constellation will enable us to uniquely deliver unparalleled value for our clients in the defense, intelligence, environmental, telecommunications, and global commerce markets."

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is delivering a revolutionary source of global knowledge based on radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence to those working to make the world a safer place. The company operates the first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. This unique RF data and analytics equip our global customers with high-impact insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

