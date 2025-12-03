Hawkeye Land Company, Inc. and Anderson Pacific Capital, LLC Announce Formation of Midwest FiberPath, LLC to Develop State-of-the-Art Fiber Infrastructure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Land Company, Inc. (HLC) and Anderson Pacific Capital, LLC (APC) have joined forces to form Midwest FiberPath, LLC, a new venture created to design and build a 420-mile, state-of-the-art, multi-conduit fiber-optic infrastructure system from Joliet, Illinois to Council Bluffs, Iowa on exclusive railroad Right of Way owned by HLC.

This new build addresses the accelerating demand for high-capacity fiber connectivity and advanced telecommunications infrastructure, driven by the rapid expansion of hyper-scale and mega-data centers across the region—including facilities owned or planned by Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and other major technology leaders.

Since 1985, Hawkeye Land Company has owned and managed exclusive easement rights across 1,200 miles of railroad right-of-way (Chicago to Omaha and Minneapolis to Kansas City). Over the past four decades, the company has granted easements to leading organizations such as AT&T, Alliant Energy, Lumen, Zayo, Sprint, and hundreds more. These rights support a wide range of uses, including telecommunications, energy transmission, pipelines, and additional infrastructure applications.

Anderson Pacific Capital (with the assistance of J. Richard Shoemaker, Chairman of Nebraska public utility Pinpoint Holdings, Inc.) brings a complementary legacy of expertise. In 2004, APC and Pinpoint led a group to acquire an existing fiber-optic route, which was predominantly along the same HLC right-of-way. That asset, purchased out of bankruptcy, was later sold to Zayo in 2013. APC subsequently contributed to efforts to develop Neutral Path, LLC, a regional fiber operator in the Midwest that was also sold to Zayo.

Since the 1980s, APC has been instrumental in developing telecommunications projects nationwide, spanning cable television, regional fiber networks, data centers, and spectrum licensing.

From their first meeting, the principals of both companies recognized their combined decades of experience made for a natural and strategic partnership—one uniquely positioned to deliver a project of this scale and technical complexity.

Midwest FiberPath is currently in the early engineering and design phase and has begun initial discussions with potential users and infrastructure partners.

www.andersonpacific.com

SOURCE Anderson Pacific Capital, LLC