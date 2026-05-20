HAWKEYE PARTNERS EXPANDS SENIOR HOUSING LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH ADDITION OF BRANDI HEALEY

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Partners announced today that Brandi Healey has joined the firm as Managing Director of Asset Management for Hawkeye's senior housing platform.

Ms. Healey brings more than 15 years of dedicated senior housing and healthcare real estate experience and will oversee portfolio performance, value creation initiatives, and capital markets activities across Hawkeye's senior housing investments.

Prior to joining Hawkeye, Ms. Healey was a Director at Harrison Street, where she helped oversee an approximately $3 billion senior housing portfolio spanning core, opportunistic, and separate account strategies. During her tenure, she led approximately $1.7 billion in dispositions and $2 billion in debt refinancings and modifications, while driving strategic operational initiatives across the portfolio. Earlier in her career, she held senior asset management roles at Sabra Health Care REIT, Ventas, Care Capital Properties, and Omega Healthcare Investors.

"Brandi is one of the most experienced and respected asset management professionals in the senior housing industry," said Steve Blazejewski, Partner and Head of Senior Housing at Hawkeye Partners. "Her experience at Harrison Street and other leading healthcare real estate organizations brings tremendous depth to our platform. She combines institutional asset management expertise with a highly operational mindset and deep operator relationships, which we believe will be a significant advantage as we continue building the Hawkeye senior housing business."

"Brandi's addition further reinforces our commitment to building a best-in-class senior housing platform led by specialists with deep sector expertise," said Scott McArtor, Co-Managing Partner of Hawkeye Partners. "As we continue advancing Hawkeye Senior Housing Fund I, we believe the combination of experienced investment leadership, institutional asset management capabilities, and strong operator relationships meaningfully differentiates our platform."

Hawkeye's Senior Housing Group will focus on partnering with best-in-class operators and developers who are highly selective in their choice of capital partners. The team intends to leverage its decades of collective experience and deep industry relationships to source proprietary, relationship-driven opportunities.

About Hawkeye Partners

Hawkeye Partners is a real estate investment platform focused on developing and sponsoring specialized investment strategies alongside experienced sector-focused teams. Historically, investment platforms launched and supported by Hawkeye and its principals have grown to more than $10.6 billion of fee-paying equity across commingled funds and separate accounts.

Hawkeye is evolving from its historical model of seeding independent investment managers toward building and scaling institutional-quality platforms in-house, with an emphasis on alignment, governance, and long-term institutional partnerships.

Hawkeye's senior housing platform targets modern, needs-based senior housing investments in high-barrier, demographically attractive U.S. markets, with a focus on operational excellence, strategic partnerships, and institutional-scale execution.

For more information, please visit www.hawkeyepartners.com.

SOURCE Hawkeye Partners, LP