Hawkeye Systems' Future Subsidiary Issued Patent on Groundbreaking Technology Advancing Holographic Capture

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye's (OTCQB: HWKE) Radiant Images, a Company under contract to be acquired by Hawkeye Technologies, Inc., today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Design Patent 860,296 covering immersive capture systems utilized for holographic imaging. This proprietary technology is applicable for rapid development in immersive technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), X Reality (XR or Cross Reality) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The newly patented technology is the latest in a string of accomplishments and accolades for Radiant Images, including three industry awards in recent months for technical achievements in the field of immersive technology and artificial intelligence. Also, in early 2019, Radiant's proprietary technology, utilized in its AXA Stage, was installed at Sony Pictures for its next-gen innovation movie studios.

"We have built a reputation as explorers and innovators in the area of capture technology, and our breakthrough achievements make us well positioned to continue to lead the way to the next level," said Michael Mansouri, co-founder of Radiant Images. "The seemingly impossible in now achievable. It's an exciting time."

Radiant Images proprietary AXA Volumetric Capture Stage System is an accurate and adaptive volumetric and light field stage, utilizing highly accurate camera positioning for volumetric, light field, and AI software. The modular system supports 100+ cameras inside a sphere and captures from every possible viewpoint to create a more engaging and dynamic immersive experience for virtual reality, augmented reality, XR and all forms of immersive experiences and future communication devices.

The AXA's camera positioning accuracy is the key to automation and algorithms for all volumetric and light field capture, placing the capturing system on the forward edge of this technology.

The patent is part of an intellectual property portfolio at Radiant Images that includes numerous other patent-pending applications that together are dramatically accelerating the next technology cycle for the entertainment industry and beyond.

Radiant is focused on applying its core technologies to help advance artificial intelligence, WAMI - Wide Area Motion Imaging, and automotive and manufacturing line scanning. Its systems providing live streaming and real-time image analysis of immersive 360-degree video can be applied to a variety of industries and use cases, from the battlefield to the factory floor.

As such, Radiant has developed new potential business verticals from its core technologies in other areas and industries, including automotive, manufacturing, military, law enforcement, art, sports, space and medicine, plus interactive signage and displays.

The next decade is poised to see major developments and advancements in artificial intelligence and immersive experiences. Companies and organizations across a range of industries will continue to look to Radiant to find solutions and opportunities to more fully harness this evolving technology.

About Radiant Images

Established in 2005, Radiant Images is a multi-award winning technology company and leader in advanced imaging utilized for holographic videos that is transforming media, entertainment and communication devices now and in the future. The company stands apart as a hub of innovation and technological advances in cinema, immersive, volumetric and light field capture, serving clients worldwide in a range of industries. Radiant has been part of some of the largest immersive experiences, such as the Emmy award winning NASA / JPL's 2018 Interactive Program for Cassini's Grand Finale.

Radiants' AXA system debuted at the National Broadcasters Association in Las Vegas in 2017, showcasing in all leading camera manufacturer exhibits such as ARRI, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Red Digital Cinema.

In 2018, Radiant Images was commissioned by Sony Electronics to develop the world's first truly portable light field camera system, called The Meridian, which debuted at the CineGear Expo. That fall, ICG Magazine named Radiant Images "Light Years Ahead" for its advances in holographic video technology with light field and volumetric.

Radiants' innovation continues to be recognized. In June 2019, the company received the Tech Innovation Award from Definition Magazine. In October, Radiant was honored with the prestigious Lumiere Award for its AXA Volumetric Stage and its development of holographic video technology. Wealth & Finance International in November named Radiant as a leading innovator in 360 image analysis solutions for the coveted Artificial Intelligence Awards 2019.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next-generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduates, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the AXA capture system, the potential success of the AXA capture system, our growth strategy and product development including that of the AXA capture system, whether pending patents will be granted or defendable, validity of intellectual property and patents, the ability to license patents, the ability to commercialize developmental products, as well as technological and/or other factors, acquisition of Radiant Images, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

