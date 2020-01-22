Hawkeye Systems' Future Subsidiary Propels Next Evolution of Immersive Filmmaking With New Multi-Camera System

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc (OTCQB: HWKE) is proud and excited to introduce future subsidiary Radiant Images' Meridian, an innovative light field capture system that aims to push the next evolution of immersive content creation and filmmaking. The Meridian represents the holy grail for content: photographic 6DoF (six degrees of freedom).

Commissioned by Sony Electronics, Radiant Images has developed the world's first truly portable light field camera system. The Meridian captures live-action 6DoF, footage that enables the viewer to move through and look around in while still maintaining the look and feel of live-action cinematography.

Until now, the screen acted as the 'fourth wall' separating the audience from the action in front of their eyes. With the Meridian, filmmakers remove the fourth wall and bring an audience into a VR environment without compromising image quality.

(Note: Video and images of The Meridian are available on the Hawkeye website at www.hawkeyesystemsinc.com ).

"Immersive capture technology innovation is focused on moving beyond VR and allowing audiences the ability to move within their stories," said Michael Mansouri, co-founder of Radiant Images. "This opportunity with Sony enabled us to explore new possibilities and achieve these forward-thinking solutions. With the Meridian, content creators can achieve truly impactful results."

When viewing a light field volume from within it, the viewer can enjoy a truly lifelike, immersive sensation of virtual presence with full 6DoF, enabling movements forward-back, side-to-side, up-down or twisting one's head. Though developed with the Sony RX0 in mind, The Meridian capture system - like most of Radiant's innovations - is camera agnostic, meaning it can be used with a range of suitable cinematic cameras.

Radiant's Meridian consists of 24 perfectly synchronized, equidistant Sony RXO cameras mounted inside each modular panel, also known as an array. The panels of cameras capture the light from all the various angles and vantage points that pass through the area, or frame. Acting as 'windows' into the virtual world, the panels can be stacked and arranged to accommodate shots of any size, from small tabletops to large landscape environments, to create the desired immersive environment and enable the viewer to break the fourth wall.

The versatile, portable Meridian makes the task of light field capture easier. Each Meridian panel measures 3-by-4 feet and contains 24 cameras in four rows and six columns. They can be built on top of one another depending on the shot, and arranged to capture virtual windows that content creators place inside of a VR environment. With enough panels on set, a content creator can carve out a large area for the user to move around inside.

Radiant has built a reputation as explorers and innovators in the area of capture technology, and its breakthrough achievements position the firm to continue to lead the industry to new heights and advancements.

About Radiant Images

Established in 2005, Radiant Images is a multi-award winning technology company and leader in advanced imaging utilized for holographic videos that is transforming media, entertainment and communication devices now and in the future. The company stands apart as a hub of innovation and technological advances in cinema, immersive, volumetric and light field capture, serving clients worldwide in a range of industries.

Radiant has been part of some of the world's first and largest never-before immersive experiences, such as the Emmy award winning NASA / JPL's 2018 Interactive Program for Cassini's Grand Finale.

Radiants' AXA system debuted at the National Broadcasters Association in Las Vegas in 2017, showcasing in all leading camera manufacturer exhibits such as ARRI, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Red Digital Cinema.

In 2018, ICG Magazine named Radiant Images "Light Years Ahead" for its advances in holographic video technology with light field and volumetric.

Radiants' innovation continues to be recognized. In June 2019, the company received the Tech Innovation Award from Definition Magazine. In October, Radiant was honored with the prestigious Lumiere Award for its AXA Volumetric Stage and its development of holographic video technology. Wealth & Finance International in November named Radiant as a leading innovator in 360 image analysis solutions for the coveted Artificial

Intelligence Awards 2019.

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next-generation imaging technology company developing products and services for military, police and the safety of civilians. The company is focused on developing cutting edge optical imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

Hawkeye is led by U.S. Military Academy (West Point) graduates, as well as film and entertainment industry leaders. We are researching, designing, and developing technology systems to protect and assist our military, police officers and first responders while helping keep civilians safe from all threats both foreign and domestic.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to The Meridian light field capture system, the potential success of The Meridian light field capture system, our growth strategy and product development including that of The Meridian light field capture system, acquisition of Radiant Images, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

