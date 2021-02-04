Hawkeye Systems Provides Shareholder Update

SAVANNAH, Ga., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services, is pleased to provide the following corporate update to its shareholders.

Company CEO, Corby Marshall, stated, "We are excited to calibrate shareholders with our corporate mission to grow exponentially this fiscal year through strategic acquisitions and a variety of new and recurring PPE revenue streams. Additionally, we want to extend our appreciation for the support we received while navigating a very challenging pandemic landscape. While we are pleased with the achievements being highlighted here today, we are focused on increasing new opportunities to build financial strength as we execute our goal to realize a senior exchange listing later this year."

The Company has achieved a number of key milestones over the last six months, culminating with the completion of its fiscal year-end June 2020 audit and 10-K filing following the hiring of new CFO Chris Mulgrew. Most notable additional milestones achieved include the following.

Execution of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire IKON Supplies, an FDA and CDC registered global trading company specializing in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supply chain management. Hawkeye management expects to complete the definitive agreement later this month. Development and implementation of a seasoned production relationship with a reputable South Korean manufacturer to provide FDA Approved sanitizer, Kiil, at a reasonable price in a sustainable manner. Kiil is now sold on Amazon.com. Development of an exclusive license with industry leader DemeTECH to provide US made, NIOSH approved, N95 masks which outperform foreign imports and provide the advantage of 100% US made, US sourced in a scalable, repeatable way regardless of government regulations regarding PPE (excise tax, foreign raw materials, PPE import blocks, etc.) Development of a project to manufacture and control 5.4 million boxes of nitrile gloves per year at a price point which will remain competitive post pandemic. The Company is currently working to fund this project with viable financial partners to ensure it has reliable nitrile rubber supply given this is the rate limiting step in providing gloves globally at this juncture.

Marshall commented further, "Conjunctively, we have significant potential revenue events at various stages of completion, including both new organic sales opportunities and strategic accretive acquisitions. We are confident in our position to navigate the Company toward long-term shareholder appreciation while increasing our transparency and communication with shareholders. Management expects to become fully SEC compliant by the middle of February, with our 10-Q filings for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020."

Of note, for the recently reported three months and fiscal year ended June 2020, the Company received a payment for a $9 million order from a customer related to PPE that it had sourced from a supplier who misrepresented the product was in stock. Upon realizing the product would need to be manufactured, the Company required the customer to pull the order for which Hawkeye issued a refund.

